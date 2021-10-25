Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: All of Android for somewhat less

Business Centre
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is indisputably the best Android phone you can buy right now. But it is big and expensive. Still, smartphone enthusiasts will be keen to make use of its impressive abilities.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a new kind of value proposition from Samsung. It’s not just bigger than the lower-end models with a better camera, like last year’s Ultra. You’re also getting a much better screen, Wi-Fi 6E, S Pen support, and way more RAM. Whether you need those things is still up for debate, but if you want them, the S21 Ultra is well worth the upgrade from the S20 Ultra or the $200 step-up from the S21+.
That’s mainly because the Ultra’s premium price comes at less of a premium this year. Where last year’s price tag put the S20 Ultra firmly in the upper end of the stratosphere, the S21 Ultra starts at US$1,199 / AU$1,699 at Amazon). You can max it out with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for US$1,380 / AU$2,049 at Amazon, $20 less than both last year’s entry-level S20 Ultra and a fully loaded iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Even if it cost the same as the S20 Ultra, the S21 Ultra would still be one of the best phones ever made, maybe one worth spending big money on. But Samsung’s aggressive pricing makes the S21 Ultra’s spec sheet even more attractive and proves that you can have it all without actually spending it all.
In Australia the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available on pre and post-paid plans including from major carriers Optus, Telstra and Vodafone via the widget below:
The S21 Ultra has the same design as the S21, which I reviewed last month, and it’s just as impressive. The camera array is no longer a bulbous bump floating in the top left corner, but a much more subtle one that seamlessly extends from the sides of the phone. It’s still quite big, but the new placement feels more balanced than in the previous generation’s S20, and it doesn’t bump into my fingers as often. The matte back is elegant and luscious and does an excellent job at repelling fingerprints.
The S21 Ultra is a giant phone, even it’s technically smaller than last year’s S20 (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm vs 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm). It’s basically impossible to use with one hand, and at 6.8 inches still feels very much at the upper end of how big of a phone people are willing to handle. The fact that it’s a tenth of an inch smaller than the S20 Ultra and the same size as the Note 20 Ultra seems to suggest we won’t see a 7-inch Galaxy phone anytime soon, unless it folds.
Like the cheaper S21 phones, Samsung has removed a few features from the S21 Ultra, namely MST for using Samsung Pay at terminals that don’t support NFC, and the microSD card slot. The lack of expandable storage hits particularly hard, because the S21 Ultra is meant to be the highest of the high end. I assume its target audience would be inclined to use a microSD card. But alas, it’s gone.
If you can handle the size and static storage, however, the S21 Ultra has the best screen Samsung has ever made, which is no small feat. It debuts a number of new features for a Samsung display and sets the bar incredibly high for the rest of its 2021 competitors, including the next-generation iPhone Pro.
So it’s not a stretch to say the Galaxy S21 Ultra has the best display ever made. Of course, that was also true of the S20 Ultra at the time, but the S21 Ultra feels like a true achievement in display technology. The size will be an issue for many users, but Samsung has nevertheless delivered a ridiculously good display.
Along with the best display you’re ever seen, you’re also getting the best set of specs ever assembled in an Android phone:
That’s not quite across-the-board better than the S21 and S21+, but it’s a marked improvement. You’re getting slightly faster speeds thanks to the extra RAM, but the S21 is already crazy-fast, so it’s not something you’ll notice in day-to-day use. If you want numbers, I’ve got numbers:
Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi)
S21: 1076/3223
S21 Ultra: 1118/3541
S21: 13070
S21 Ultra: 13525
S21: 5209
S21 Ultra: 5686
The marquee feature is the UWB chip, which operates in a dedicated section of the radio spectrum to enable precise location tracking. That’ll come in handy when Samsung starts selling its SmartTag+ UWB-powered tracker later this year.
The S21 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery is a powerhouse as well, with absolutely no trouble making it through a day of heavy use. Benchmarks delivered nearly 11 hours, way longer than the S20 Ultra and basically any other Android phone I’ve ever used. Even with the 120Hz display turned on, I had no problem getting through a day and then some. It’s in iPhone 12 territory—you won’t have to worry about the battery unless you’re downloading giant files over 5G for hours on end.
Also new is the addition of the S Pen, which is an extra accessory—and it doesn’t have a slot like the Note. I’m not sure how big the market for it is, but if you’ve ever lamented about the inability to write on your S phone, this will scratch that itch. It can’t do any of the fancy Bluetooth air gestures yet—you’ll need the S Pen Pro for that, which is launching later this year—but the amateur S Pen works perfectly well for taps and notes.
While the Ultra surname can apply to all aspects of the phone, nowhere is it more obvious than with the camera. Not only is the S21 Ultra’s camera a massive improvement over the S21 and S21+, but it’s also a big leap over last year’s already-capable rig:
Camera 1: 12MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2
Camera 2: 108MP Wide-angle, f/1.8
Camera 3: 48MP Telephoto (5X), f/3.5
Camera 4: DepthVision (time-of-flight)
Camera 1: 12MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2
Camera 2: 108MP Wide, f/1.8
Camera 3: Telephoto (3X) 10MP, f/2.4
Camera 4: Telephoto (10X) 10MP, f/4.9
The biggest improvements over the S20 Ultra are with the telephoto lens and autofocus. The laser autofocus introduced with the Note 20 is here so the S20’s focusing issues are gone, which makes it much easier to quickly point and shoot. Samsung improved the S20 after a couple of updates, but it never felt as fast as it should. The S21 does.
Equally noticeable are the improvements Samsung has made to zooming. Samsung made telephoto photography a big deal with the S20, and it continues here with the addition of a second telephoto lens. That enables very clear photos at 10X zoom, twice as long as the iPhone 12 can shoot with digital zoom. Comparing the results to any other phone isn’t even fair. If telephoto photography is your thing, there’s no reason to consider any other phone.
Samsung still lets you “Space Zoom” up to 100X, and while it’s a little more stable and less noisy than the S20, it’s still more of a party trick than a serious feature. It’s quite amazing that a phone can zoom all the way to 100X and still retain some semblance of image quality, but you won’t be using it very often, if ever.
Where the extra telephoto lens truly shines is with portraits. Of course, Samsung phones have had a portrait mode since Selective Focus arrived on the Galaxy S5, but it’s never been better than on the S21 Ultra, with extremely crisp edges, clean lines against any background, and a pleasant background blur.
Elsewhere, the S21 Ultra takes excellent photos that are on a par with the best in the field. My biggest criticism is that photos tend to be a bit overexposed. No matter which of the four cameras you opt to use, however, you’ll be snapping a very good pic. Going forward, Samsung needs to turn its attention to a deeper level of processing, but it’s hard to find too much fault with a telephoto camera that’s this remarkable.
For most buyers, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be too much phone for too much money. Like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it’s very big and heavy, and it will set you back a bundle of dough. If you’re the least bit cautious about what your spend, this isn’t the phone for you, and the $800 S21 is the way to go.
But if you have a bigger budget, the S21 Ultra represents the best—the best of Samsung, the most powerful telephoto camera, and the best of everything Android has to offer at any price. It’s also $200 cheaper than the S20 Ultra, and the corners Samsung cut to get there didn’t sacrifice too much of what makes it an ultra-premium phone. While the microSD slot and MST might seem like meaningful losses, the things you’re gaining more than make up for it.
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
Dynabook Portégé X30L-G
Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.