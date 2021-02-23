Razer Naga Trinity review: The last best MMO gaming mouse

It's not as up to date as the Naga X but you’ll probably still come away plenty satisfied with what Razer’s last best MMO gaming mouse has to offer.

The Pitch

Razer’s Naga Trinity doesn’t hit the high bar for DPI that the newer (and trendier-sounding) Naga X gaming mouse does but there are still plenty of reasons to consider it. If you can find this older model at a discount, you still get plenty of bang for your buck. Across most of the fronts that matter, this LED-laced veteran of the gaming peripheral world continues to hold its own.

The Razer Naga remains the standard for MMO mice everywhere. The Trinity might not be the beastliest incarnation of this idea but it’s still a more than respectable effort by Razer and one that holds its own against more recent developments in the niche.



Razer Naga Trinity Specs

Dimensions: 119 mm x 68 mm x 43 mm

Switches: Mechanical

DPI : 16000

Connectivity : Wired

Number of programmable buttons : 16

Acceleration : 50G

RGB: Razer Chroma

Software : Razer Synapse

Polling: 1000Hz

Price when reviewed

In Australia, the Razer Naga Trinity is priced at AU$184 via the official Razer store. You can also find it through third-party retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Amazon. The Razer Naga X, which features optical switches and 18K DPI, is also available.

Design & Performance

In terms of look & feel, the Razer Naga Trinity doesn’t depart too far from the format set down by its predecessors. It’s a Razer mouse - with all the curved and RGB lighting you’d expect - that ditches the standard side-mounted toggles for a neat grid of twelve programmable keys. Even compared to button-heavy mice like the Logitech G502, the Naga is loaded up with extra keys to a degree that’ll probably come off as excessive for those outside the target demographic for this particular piece of hardware.

On the other hand, if you do play a lot of MMORPGs like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, the button-laden layout of Razer Naga Trinity cultivates a field of possibilities. You can assign an entire action bar to your mouse and chew through your dailies without having to touch your keyboard - which can feel both relaxing and empowering in equal parts. Everyday use of the Naga Trinity yielded few complaints. It’s a little larger in form-factor than I’m used to but it was comfortable and responsive enough that I wouldn’t change a thing about it.



In terms of specs, the Razer Naga Trinity no longer sits on the cutting edge of gaming peripherals but it still sits close enough that it’s probably worth a look if you’re in the market for this kind of mouse. At 16K DPI and 50G acceleration, it easily outpaces most of the market.

Compared to Logitech’s G600, the Razer Naga Trinity has a more advanced sensor and a slightly more pronounced button layout. If anything, the biggest advantage that Razer’s product has over the other options is the extra room for customisation offered. You can easily snap off and trade in any of the other three button layouts that come in the box. That edge is hard to quantify but it's easy to like.



Of course, the other advantage that going with Razer over the other brands competing for the dollars of MMO addicts everywhere is their Synapse software. While it remains irksome that this requires an account and login, Razer’s RGB ecosystem is arguably one of the most mature software solutions on offer. You get programmable macro keys, lighting, on-board profiles and all the rest.



Finally, whe rubberised grip on the right-most side of the mouse is another nice touch that leaves the Naga feeling like a DeathAdder with more buttons. If that description ticks the boxes you want ticked, you'll probably dig what Razer have delivered here.

The Bottom Line

If you can find the Naga X at a better price, it’s obviously the superior choice and the way to go. However, if you opt for the older option, you’ll probably still come away plenty satisfied with what Razer’s last best MMO gaming mouse has to offer.

