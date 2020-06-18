Oppo Find X2 Neo review: Class Act

Like the best Oppo devices, the Find X2 Neo feels like a bargain. And, at $999, it kinda is.

Should You Buy The Oppo Find X2 Neo?

Oppo’s Find X2 Neo abandons the more unique design choices found in its flagship counterpart and opts for a more conservative camera. If those are compromises you’re willing to make, there’s an exceptionally strong case to be made here.

Price when reviewed

In Australia, the Oppo Find X2 Neo is currently priced at AU$999.

You can get it through Telstra, JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, MobileCiti, Catch of the Day, Officeworks, Bing Lee and Wireless1. You can also nab it via a postpaid plan using the widget below:

Oppo Find X2 Neo (2020) full review



Design - Look, Feel, Features and Camera

Thus far, there have been two real kinds of 5G handset on the market. Phones that are too expensive to not have it and phones that feel like they aren’t really worth the effort. First class phones and premium economy phones, if you like.

With the arrival of the Oppo Find X2 Neo and other handsets rocking Snapdragon 765G chipset, a third category has begun to emerge: something akin to business class.

See, previous 5G phones have relied on dedicated rather than integrated 5G connectivity. In simpler terms, 5G has been a feature that’s treated as an add-on rather than a standard - and the implications on factors like battery life haven’t been all that rosey as a consequence.

Credit: Oppo

Fare like the Find X2 Neo solve this problem by opting for a newer processor that does integrate 5G with considerations. The benefits of this approach are as delightful as you’d expect, but we’ll get to that later because, while traditional, the design work and feel-factor found in the Neo might just be better than the pricier Find X2 Pro.

Of course, where the Find X2 Pro stands out, the X2 Neo plays things by the book. It’s got glass on both sides and, minus the leather padding on the X2 Pro, it’s blessedly thin and charming to cradle in your palm. The 6.5-inch display here isn’t quite as overkill as the one on the pricier Find X2 Pro but it’s nothing to scoff at. The 90Hz refresh rate keeps the AMOLED screen looking much slicker than the FHD resolution might suggest.

There’s a circular holepunch notch perched on the top left corner of the display that contains the selfie camera but otherwise, this thing has all the slim bezels and softly-slanted sides you could want out of a modern Android phone. Photos, video content and gaming on the Find X2 Neo won’t stun you in the way that they do on the iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra but they look a cut above what you’ll find in the mid-tier.

As with the rest of the Find series, the Find X2 Neo doesn’t support wireless charging but - that aside - it features most of the things you’d expect from a flagship. Minus the price, of course. As mentioned, there’s 5G connectivity, dual speakers, no headphone jack and an appealingly premium look and feel.

Under the hood, the Find X2 Neo sports 12GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 765G processor and the latest version of ColorOS (based on Android 10). The manufacturer has also managed to squeeze in a thrifty 256GB of on-board storage plus a 4025mAh battery. Unfortuantely, there’s no MicroSD slot - so that’s all you’re getting.

Credit: Oppo

There’s also a quad-lens rear camera on the back. This optical array comprises of a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) main lens, a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. There's also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. For more info on why more lenses are better than less lenses when it comes to smartphones, check out our guide.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

The camera on the Find X2 Neo isn’t as boundary pushing and exceptional as the one on the Find X2 Pro. However, for $600 less, it doesn’t have to be. It just has to be better that everything between the Find X2 Pro and the mid-tier, which it pretty much is.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Exceptional fare like the Pixel 3a or IPhone SE might be able to give the Find X2 Neo a run for its money but, for the most part, this is the best camera you’re gonna find this side of the $1000 price-tag. It’s got decent zoom, a versatile selection of lenses and the main sensor produces vivid, colourful and detailed images aplenty. Food snaps and portrait shots, in particular, looked really good.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Even if it’s not quite best, it’s still better than basic. Power might users might find it lacking but if you’re the more everyday photographer, you’re probably not going to feel the difference in photo quality between this and more expensive flagships.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Performance - Specs, Software, Benchmarks and Battery Life

Specs

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Operating System: Android 10 + ColorOS 7.2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

MicroSD slot: No

Headphone Jack: No

Fingerprint sensor: In-Display

SIM: Single

Battery: 4025mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5, 4G, 5G, GPS

Rear Camera: 48-megapixel (f/1.7) wide angle + 13-megapixel (f/2.3) telephoto + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide + 2-megapixel BW sensor

Front-Facing Camera: 32-megapixel (f/2.4)

Dimensions: 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm

Weight: 171g

Benchmarks

Credit: Fergus Halliday

PCMark (Work 2.0): 8387

3DMark SlingShot Extreme (OpenGL): 3285

3DMark SlingShot Extreme (Vulkan): 3079

GeekBench (Single-Core): 607

GeekBench (Multi-Core): 1766

GeekBench (Compute): 1245

Battery Life

While the camera kit here isn’t quite as sharp as that of the Find X2 Pro, the Find X2 Neo does excel in areas where the Pro falls short: specifically battery life. Industry rumors that the Snapdragon 765G would deliver better 5G-enabled battery life than it’s 800-series counterpart seem to be more or less true.

Even with intermittent 5G connectivity, we’d get around 5 hours of screen time on a single charge from the Find X2 Neo.

Credit: Oppo

Run down with streaming video over Youtube, it took 16 hours and 35 minutes for the phone to run down from 100% to zero. This is a much better result than most other Android devices we’ve tested using the same method

The Oppo Find X2 Pro does not support wireless charging but does support fast wired charging via USB Type-C to the sum of 30W.

The Bottom Line

The Find X2 Neo is an incredibly compelling sub-flagship option for those who don’t care that much about wireless charging or having a camera with 10x hybrid zoom. It’s got 5G. It’s got great battery life and it feels more pricey that it actually is.

Like the best Oppo devices, the Find X2 Neo feels like a bargain. And, at $999, it kinda is.