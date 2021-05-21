Business Centre
The Macally Full Size Wireless RF Keyboard for PC (model RFJJKEY) tells you everything you need to know about it in its name. It’s a budget-priced replacement for your desktop computer or a productivity enhancer for your laptop that offers ample typing space, cable-free convenience, and not a whole lot else. The keys aren’t backlit or programmable, and it doesn’t include a wrist pad or bundled mouse. But its comfortable design and responsive keys make it a solid value at just $20.
The keyboard measures .79 x 17 x 5.3 inches (HWD) and weighs just about 1 pound. It’s powered by a single AAA battery, which comes pre-installed. The 104-key layout includes a dedicated number pad and 13 shortcut keys that make it easier to open your email program, control audio playback, and print documents, among other functions.
Above the number pad are LEDs that let you know the current battery level and when your NUM or CAPS lock is activated. A pair of kickstands flip out from the bottom to adjust the keyboard height and angle.
Note: This review is part of our ongoing roundup of the best wireless keyboards. Go there for reviews of competing products and buying advice, including how we tested.
The chassis is made of lightweight plastic, as you’d expect at this price. While it’s sturdy enough for desk duty, I wouldn’t recommend stress testing it by carrying it around in your laptop bag.
The keyboard connects via 2.4GHz wireless RF. It comes pre-paired to its accompanying USB dongle, so you only need to plug the dongle into a USB port and the PC will recognize it within seconds. It provided a consistent, stable connection in my testing up to the 30-foot limit, though it’s unlikely it will ever be that far from your PC in real-world use.
The concave keys really cradle your fingertips and combined with the roomy layout enable easy discovery. I didn’t have any problem with fingers slipping off keys or missed keystrokes. If you like a lot of feedback when you’re typing, you’ll love the springy rebound and audible clicks of these keys (although the continuous key clatter might be too much if you work in an open office layout).
The keyboard has a natural slope that puts your hands in a fairly comfortable position, but I preferred the extra inch of lift I got with the kickstands down. You can use them in two positions—straight down, or angled out to about 45 degrees—so there is some room to play with the height. Still, it doesn't offer the ergonomic enhancements of some other keyboards, like the Logitech Ergo K860, which should be considered if you have an RSI or experience typing discomfort.
While the Macally Full Size Wireless Keyboard for PC isn’t the most exciting keyboard I’ve used, it fulfills its function well. If you want a low-cost, no-frills upgrade for your Windows PC or laptop, this keyboard is a great option.
