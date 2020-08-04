EPOS|Sennheiser GSP-670 gaming headset review: Expensive But Excellent

The GSP-670 isn't necessarily going to be the headset that everyone can justify squeezing into the budget for their next build but it's equally unlikely to be one that disappoints.

The Pitch

There are two kinds of Sennheiser headsets. Those that live up to the brand’s allure and legacy as an audio powerhouse and those that don’t.

Thankfully, the new EPOS Sennheiser GSP-670 gaming headphones fall into the former. It’s a polished but pricey proposition for those who have the cash and want to spend it making their gaming setup just a little more gauche.

Ultimately, the GSP-670 asks the question of what you're really after in your next gaming headset. Do you really care about the gaming specific features or novelties deployed by endemic brands? Because if you don’t and you’re a fanatic about fidelity, then the GSP-670 is going to achieve the trick in compelling form.

Specs

Dimensions: 80 mm x 190 mm x 180 mm

Weight : 398g

RGB : No

Microphone: Flexible boom microphone with noise-cancelling

Software: EPOS Gaming Suite

Price when reviewed

Right now, the EPOS|Sennheiser GSP-670 is AU$469 through JB Hi-Fi.

Design & Performance

To hold your gaze upon and handle, the GSP-670 is a neat and tidy evolution of Sennheiser’s past efforts at tailoring their technical know-how to meet the needs of modern gamers.

With a bold and bulk swivel microphone, lush leatherette padding and a sturdy-yet-adjustable headband, this thing has a lot in common with the rest of Sennhesiers gaming lineup: specifically the GSP-600, GSP-550 and GSP-500. It doesn’t stray too far from the house style and it's certainly not gamer-chic. Still, it’s cleanly designed and confidently executed in all the little and large ways that you’d expect.

In line with most gaming wireless headsets like this one, setup for the GSP-670 is pretty blissedly straightforward. You pull it out of the box, you charge it up using the bundled MicroUSB cable, and plug the wireless receiver into your PC or PS4. A few drivers later and you’re good to gho. Personally, I wish that this thing used USB Type-C but it’s not hard to see why Sennheiser stuck with what works.

And, once assembled for duty, the GSP-670 commits itself like a trooper. The microphone sounds great and the virtual 7.1 playback mode delivers an impressive soundstage when paired with cinematic fodder like Death Stranding or more immersive experiences like the ultra-stylish and recently released SuperHot: Mind Control Delete.

Relying on the EPOS Sennheiser GSP-670 left little to be desired. In-game audio sounded crisp, detailed and positionally-accurate. The wireless performance here was low-latency and never interrupted by any sort of dropout or disconnect.

The drawbacks of Sennheiser headsets are mostly what you’d expect.

It’s pricier than even the most premium of headsets offered by brands like Logitech, Razer and HyperX. By the standards of Sennheiser though, the GSP-670 is relatively affordable at around AU$469. Don’t get me wrong, these are still really expensive but with the brand’s iconic Momentum III Wireless perched at a price of AU$599, the GSP-670 can’t help but come off as a smidge more competitive than the norm for this particular brand.

By comparison, some of the other drawbacks here are up for debate.

There’s no integrated RGB lighting. That might not matter to you. Then, there’s a EPOS Gaming Suite app that lets you tinker with an equaliser, enable 7.1 playback, noise-cancelling and mic sensitivity. There’s even a toggle that lets you mess with and muffle ambient noise.

If you’re a power user or someone who likes to get down and mess with the nitty-gritty of their preferred headset, the ability to do the above might matter more to you than any amount of glitzy illumination. However, the one inherent shortcoming here is that it isn’t necessarily going to be the one-stop-shop peripheral hub you’ll get through more endemic brands.

If you’re mixing and matching peripherals, it’ll inevitably feel like yet another piece of software you’ll have to install to get the most out of the hardware. It stays out of your way but it is what it is.

Another weakness worth discussing here is the lack of a cohesive and intuitive control scheme. There’s a volume dial but I often mistook it and the secondary slider that shifts the balance between comms apps like Discord and in-game audio.

While the earcup-mounted volume wheel remains a standout of the form-factor here, the rest of the buttons aren’t nearly so intuitive to rely on in a pinch. While it’s neat to be able to find the right balance between competing soundscapes at a given moment, the lack of clear labeling or markers for what each button on the headset actually does invites doubt in a way that’s not always ideal.

As for battery life, the GSP-670 will get you 16 hours of wireless usage per charge or 20 hours if you’re relying on regular bluetooth. This places it above the average for many 7.1-enabled wireless gaming headsets, even if that difference is felt in the price-tag of the thing.

To help with this, the GPS-670 also touts a form of intelligent battery saving. By design, this is kinda tricky to measure in terms of impact but, essentially, the headset detects when you’re not using it and disables itself to prolong charging.

The Bottom Line

In some ways, the biggest disruption to a neat compelling argument for why the GSP-670 is worth it is the similar but cheaper GSP-600. If you’re willing to live without wireless connectivity or 7.1 surround sound, that headset embodies many of the same strengths as this one.

If you want that little bit extra oomph, that’s what this thing is for and that’s the arena where it shines best. In the uber expensive wireless gaming headset arena, the EPOS|Sennheiser GSP-670 thrives. It's not necessarily going to be the headset that everyone can justify squeezing into the budget for their next build but it's equally unlikely to be one that disappoints.



