MSI melds technology and aesthetics in extraordinary new range

Credit: MSI

Gaming and professional laptop giant, MSI, roared into 2021 with the Ultimate Shockwave. Now it has raised the bar even higher with the latest MSIology, Tech Meets Aesthetic.

As a world leader in high-end solutions, MSI is committed to cutting-edge innovation and aesthetic design that not only fulfill customer needs across industries, but also create extraordinary experiences.



Its mission is simple: to empower global gamers, creators and business professionals with best-in-class solutions engineered to satisfy their every need.

Established in 1986, MSI now has more than 12,000 employees including 2,000 in-house engineers and claims to be the only computer brand with in-house control of every element of its business – from ID design, R&D features, and test runs to manufacturing and tech support.



It offers a streamlined service including an automated SMT production process, guaranteeing product quality and accuracy.



MSI has always been intrigued by the relationship between technology and art and this can be seen in many of its previous releases. Now it has become the prime focus of its new MSIology, Tech Meets Aesthetic.



The theme is inspired by some of the greatest art in history. The origin of the modern theory of art dates back to the 14th century when Renaissance artists emphasised accurate placement of detail, particularly when depicting the human body, and perspective and depth in art. The Fibonacci sequence, also known as a G olden Spiral, is one such display of perfect proportion.



The influence of the Golden Spiral is everywhere and continues to heavily influence art and architecture today. It can be found, for instance, in the Statue of David, the Mona Lisa and the Eiffel Tower.

Credit: MSI

MSI has also collaborated with the Italian design factory, Alessi, around the theme Live In Everyday Passion! Alessi aims to translate the search for the most advanced cultural, aesthetic, executive and functional quality into mass produced devices.

Meanwhile, MSI has announced a new promotion, Live in Everyday Passion, receive a limited ALESSI “ALESSANDRO M. – MSI” cork screw when purchasing selected MSI Creator Series/Business and Productivity series. Find out more here. The promotion period starts 1st of July 2021 (00:00 – local time) and ends 30th of September 2021 (23:59 – local time).

Credit: MSI

In delivering the idea of Technology Meets Aesthetic, MSI offers rounded and fluid forms with sleek edges, merging postmodernism design with modern technology.



All of this is realised in three classic gaming machines – Creator 17, Creator Z16, Creator M16 – driven by the top-line 11th Gen Intel CPU.

The 11th Gen Intel Core S-Series desktop processor family features an innovative new architecture designed for intelligent performance (AI), immersive display and graphics, and enhanced tuning and expandability. Featuring 19% gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement for the highest frequency cores and headlined by the Intel Core i9-11900K, these processors bring even more performance to gamers and PC enthusiasts. What this means is that latest MSI devices offer smooth workflow performance that allows users to both save time and enjoy enhanced multi-task work efficiency. In addition, state-of-the-art Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 (ITBM 3.0), gives a massive frequency boost to the fastest cores ensuring you get the best from your processor.

Accelerate your creativity The Intel CPUs are teamed with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. Powered by Ampere –NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture – with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features, the GeForce GPUs have an improved CUDA performance that speeds up 2x times faster 3D rendering times.

Credit: MSI

So far then we have laptops that look incredible, offer all the power you need for even the gnarliest job or most complicated game, and deliver amazing graphics performance. They also offer incredible colour precision. The exclusive True Pixel display delivers true-to-life images with 4K/QHD+ resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, factory-calibrated Delta-E <2 out of the box accuracy, True Color Technology, and Verified by CalMan- tools necessary for creative work, design, photo, and video editing.



That all comes together in the case of the Creator Z16 and M16 with a 16:10 display. The thin bezel design is perfectly designed for the best visual experience, all housed in a compact and exquisite design.

Of course, the best gaming and professional devices not only deliver incredible graphics and visuals they also sound brilliant. The Creator Series ensures high-quality sound by using a speaker tuning engine. An exclusive acoustic algorithm uses an intelligent engine to remove audible distortions and vibrations in real-time without degrading the timbre of a music.

The Creator Series also offers Wi-Fi 6Expanded (Wi-Fi 6E) capability. Currently, Wi-Fi is broadcast over two bands – 2.4GHz and 5GHz. However, it is expected to be broadcast in the 6GHz band in the relatively near future. This will make considerably more space available to Wi-Fi. Being a market leader, MSI is ready to capitalise on this, particularly as Wi-Fi 6E delivers data faster.



The new Creator Series laptops aren’t the only new devices MSI has launched. MSI has also updated some of its well-loved gaming series, including the GE Raider, GP Leopard and GS Stealth laptops. And the new Pulse GL, Sword, and Katana GF visual images, designed by international graphic artists, round out the line-up.



Visit the MSIology Tech Meets Aesthetics website for more details.

