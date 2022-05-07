Microsoft reveals a new Windows Game Bar built for controllers

You'll need to be a Windows Insider and an Xbox Insider to test it.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Let's face it: Some PC gamers play with controllers, because some PC games just play better with controllers. And if you're the type of person who reaches for a thumbstick rather than a mouse, Microsoft has a new Windows 11 Game Bar for controllers that you can help test.

Microsoft is making this new version of the Xbox Game Bar available to those who participate in the Windows Insider and the Xbox Insider channels, specifically the latest Insider Builds on the Dev and Beta Channels. You'll need to download the Xbox Insider Hub from the Microsoft Store for PCs, sign in, then join the Xbox Insider program if you aren't signed in already. You'll also need to join the Windows Gaming preview.

After rebooting, you'll see the new Game Bar for controllers the next time you attach your controller, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday.

Xbox Game Bar for controllersOnce in a game, you can launch the traditional Game Bar either by hitting the Xbox button or just Win+G.Microsoft

What's nice about the new Game Bar for controllers is that it facilitates getting you into the game, as well as controlling the game. Push the Xbox button on your controller at any point and the Game Bar will show launch buttons for the last three games you've played, as well as separate buttons for game launchers like Steam. Once you've actually opened a game, you can tap the Xbox button again to open the full-fledged Game Bar, with all of its functions.

Naturally, there's no obligation to use the new Game Bar for controllers. We can't imagine playing, say, a real-time strategy game using a controller. But something like one of the Batman: Arkham games or Elden Ring? There, a controller is the way to go, and the new controller Xbox Game Bar just recognizes it's how those games are played.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?