Relentless ransomware disguised as Windows Updates takes aim at students

Illegal download sites are quickly spreading Bitcoin ransom schemes disguised as Windows updates.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

It goes without saying that users shouldn't download Windows updates from any source except Microsoft. But since it apparently doesn't, let us reiterate: DON'T DOWNLOAD WINDOWS UPDATES FROM ANY SOURCE EXCEPT MICROSOFT.

Recently Windows 10 updates from sketchy sources have been caught spreading the Magniber ransomware, causing unsuspecting users to be hit with Bitcoin ransom demands.

R-Drive Image 7
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: $44.95
Best Prices Today: $44.95 at R-tools Technology

The security specialists at BleepingComputer spotted the problem, with forum users reporting the infection after installing self-declared W10 updates from illegal warez repositories. These sites offer pirated and cracked versions of paid software, and they're infamous for being filled with easy targets for those who want to spread malware. The Magniber program hidden in these bogus updates encrypts targeted portions of the user's storage drive, then demands an anonymous transfer of Bitcoin equal to about $2,600 USD in order to get your files back. The price goes up if you wait more than a few days, and there's no known workaround to free your files without opening your wallet.

According to BleepingComputer, the malware upload campaign is targeting regular consumers and students, making it particularly nasty in terms of fallout. Once again, make sure both your software and your updates are coming from the right place, and a decent data backup couldn't hurt. To look for Windows Updates from within Windows 10 itself, open the Start menu, select the cog/gear icon to open the Settings app, and then head to Update Security Windows Update Check for updates.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoft

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?