How to make a PowerPoint presentation into a video

Looking to turn your PowerPoint slides into a video? Well, you're in luck. Microsoft PowerPoint has a built-in feature that lets you convert the presentation. This is especially useful if you want to share the presentation with someone, especially if they don't have PowerPoint.

To get started, open the PowerPoint presentation you would like to turn into a video and click the File tab in the top-left corner of the window.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Next, click Export in the left-hand pane, and then select Create a Video under the Export options.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Now it's time to pick the video quality and the recorded timings and narrations. There are four different options to choose from when it comes to video quality:

Ultra HD (4K): The largest file size available with ultra-high quality.

Full HD (1080p): A large file size with full high quality.

HD (720p): A medium file size with moderate quality.

Standard (480p): The smallest file size with the lowest quality.

Once you've selected the video quality, use the option below it to choose if you want to include recorded timings and narrations or not.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Next, you can adjust how many seconds each slide should be shown during the video. The default is 5 seconds. Click the up or down arrow to increase or decrease the timing by 1-second increments. When ready, click Create Video.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Finally, choose a location to save the video on your computer. Once selected, PowerPoint will then begin the conversion. The amount of time required to convert the presentation to video depends on the size of the presentation and the quality of the video you selected.

You can monitor the progress of the conversion at the bottom of the PowerPoint presentation. You'll receive a notification when the conversion is complete.