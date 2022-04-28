VNC Connect review: Affordable, cross-platform remote desktop software

body>

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Control Windows, macOS, Linux, and Pi computers

Clients for all, plus iOS and Android

Less than $4 per PC

Control, file transfer, and chat

Direct and web portal connections Cons Requires some networking chops

May require router configuration Our Verdict VNC Connect offers the speed of direct connections, as well as portal-based management for only a few bucks per computer. It's not dead easy to set up, but it offers the broadest operating system support in the industry.

Price When Reviewed

VNC Connect : $3.39 per month per computer (billed annually)

Best Prices Today – VNC Connect

Retailer Price Delivery RealVNC 3.39 View

VNC Connect is RealVNC's pay-per-chair remote desktop solution. But unlike a service like GoToMyPC, which can cost $35 per computer per month, you're only talking a few dollars per PC. Setting up the server requires a bit of knowledge, but once that's complete, the rest is easy.

VNC Connect: Setup and features

Like Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection, VNC Connect may require some playing around with your router and firewall. Beyond that, you can basically click-through the installer and be ready to go. Optimally, at any rate—I had to change the port from 5900 because of a conflict, likely with another of the remote desktop programs I've been testing. A warning symbol on the setup page alerted me to the conflict.

Regardless, the clients on other computers and devices found the server just fine.

Setting up a server on a macOS computer. VNC Connect also supports Windows, Linux, and the Raspberry Pi. The red circle at the top right alerted me to a port conflict I had to resolve. Setting up a server on a macOS computer. VNC Connect also supports Windows, Linux, and the Raspberry Pi. The red circle at the top right alerted me to a port conflict I had to resolve.

There are two separate VNC Connect components, the server and the viewer. You install the server on any PC you want to control, and install the viewer on any PC or device from which you want to control said PCs. Though the client is referred to as a viewer, you still have control of the target PC.

VNC Connect can control Windows, macOS, Linux, and Raspberry Pi computers, and you can connect from any of those operating systems, as well as Android and iOS devices. The $3.39 per month per computer only applies to computers that you will be controlling, and any number of users may access the computer from any number of devices. The client is a free download.

There's also a helpdesk version for IT types at $17 a month, as well as an enterprise product with centralized management, etc. for $4.82. per PC, per month. An annual plan is required for all the quoted prices.

VNC Connect, like most paid remote-desktop services, supports file transfers, remote printing, and chat. Uniquely, it also supports direct PC-to-PC (IP address to IP address) and portal-based communications. In the latter case, at least the initial communications go through the RealVNC server. After a connection has been established, and IP addresses logged, traffic takes the shortest route—i.e., if the two computers are on the same local network, data stays on said network.

VNC Connect: Performance

Using VNC Viewer to control a macOS PC on the local network. Using VNC Viewer to control a macOS PC on the local network.

VNC Connect's performance, of course, depends on the speed of your LAN and/or broadband. Performance will also vary on the type of connection—direct or through the RealVPN web portal. In my tests, I found the program every bit as quick as its rivals.

VNC Connect: Bottom line

If you need both direct and portal-based connections, want to support a number of users, and the free solutions won't do, then VNC Connect is definitely worth a look-see. It's by far the most affordable of the pay-to-play solutions.