Huawei launches 2022 Mother's Day promotional offers

Credit: Huawei

Huawei has dropped prices on selected wearables, tablets and audio devices as part of an Australian Mother’s Day special promotional offer.

Among the offers is the company’s newly released Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm in active black – customers will be able to pick it up for just AU$349 (at Amazon) during the promotional period, which is a savings of AU$100 off the launch price of AU$449. Some of the standout devices on offer in the promotion include:

Huawei Watch Fit New: Was AU$249, now AU$149 (AU$100 off)

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick: Was AU$399, now AU$299 (AU$100 off)

Freebuds 4i earbuds: Was AU$159, now AU$79 ($80 off)

FreeBuds Pro earbuds: Was AU$329, now AU$189 (AU$140 off)

MatePad 11: Was AU$949, now AU$799 (AU$150 off)

Watch GT 2 Pro: Was AU$499, now AU$299 (AU$200 off)

Band 6: Was AU$139, now AU$69 (AU$70 off)

Huawei Scale 3: Was AU$129, now AU$59 (AU$70 off)

Watch GT 3 46mm Black: Was AU$449, now AU$349 (AU$100 off)

Huawei's 2022 Mother's Day promotion runs from April 25 through May 12th 2022. You can shop the full list of promotional offers here, and find them at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, MobileCiti and Huawei Experience Stores.