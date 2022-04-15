Microsoft Edge tweaks its sleeping tabs for better performance

Microsoft's newest spin on the feature means tabs will go to sleep more often.

(PC World) on

Power users have abused browser tabs ever since browser tabs became a thing. But modern browsers eat memory like some kind of Japanese folkloric demon, and thus need some way of semi-automatically managing a user's tendency to open tabs and leave them open. Such is the case with the latest version of Microsoft's Edge browser, now passing version 100. The newest implementation of sleeping tabs saves even more memory and performance.

According to a Microsoft blog post (spotted by Bleeping Computer), the refreshed implementation allows tabs that are sharing a browser window to sleep as well, resulting in an 8% increase in the amount of slept tabs on average. The sleeping tab feature is based on code from Chromium, which Edge now uses as a base, but it's been improved in this specific instance. Since each tab that's put to sleep saves almost all of the memory and processor power previously assigned to it, that can add up to a dramatic performance improvement.

Microsoft edge sleeping tabs

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has also added a visual interface to show exactly how much the sleeping tab feature can save you in terms of system memory. You can find it by clicking on Performance under the main options menu.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?