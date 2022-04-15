So you finished Elden Ring, now what?

Credit: FromSoftware

Elden Ring by FromSoftware is the bestselling game of the year so far with over 12 million copies having already been sold. If you have it, you probably don’t need to be convinced of its appeal. But to summarise the allure, Elden Ring arguably has it all – immersive graphics, epic bosses and a world that feels truly alive.

But sadly, even great games must one day be finished. And, with the game having been out for two months already, many gamers have already reached, or are about to reach, the final credits. So what comes next? Is there anything comparable on PC, or at the very least, an action-RPG that might give you just a tiny dose of the kind of dark fantasy gameplay you saw in Elden Ring? Let’s take a look at your options...

#1 Dark Souls III

Developer: FromSoftware

Credit: FromSoftware

FromSoftware’s fourth instalment in the Dark Souls series and the final instalment in the Dark Souls trilogy is a natural choice for gamers seeking more gothic RPG action of a similar ilk. In Dark Souls III you quest as an undead warrior with the goal of returning the five Lords of Cinder to their thrones. Comparisons between the two games have spawned much debate on platforms like Reddit, with some fans preferring Elden Ring’s player driven open world exploration, and others claiming Dark Souls III is the technically superior game - with more balanced boss fights and more responsive controls. Either way, if you liked Elden Ring, chances are you’ll dig this too.

#2 Seikiro Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

Credit: FromSoftware

Samurai game, Seikiro Shadows Die Twice, also appears to have plenty of that secret sauce FromSoftware uses to make its role-playing games so popular. Just 12 months after the game’s release in 2019 it had clocked up more that 20 million fans and was nominated for a Game of the Year award. In Seikrio Shadows Die Twice, you play as a loyal Shinobi warrior called Wolf as he attempts to take revenge on a samurai clan who kidnapped his lord. While Seikiro may sport an entirely different theme to Elden Ring, the epic boss battles that require expertly timed sword attacks will feel strangely familiar to Elden Ring diehards.

#3 Nioh

Developer: Koei

Credit: Koei

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be an Irish samurai from England fighting for a mystical golden stone in fictionalised medieval Japan, this game is your thing. Confused much? We were a little too… But casting Nioh's strange plot aside, it has proven an extremely popular choice for RPG fans, attracting praise for its swift and brutal combat, extensive character customisation, fun co-op play and interesting side quests.

#4 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Developer: Capcom

Credit: Capcom

First released for consoles in 2013, PC gamers got a port of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen a few years later in 2016, so the Windows version has a few technical improvements over the original. In Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen you embark on an adventure in a huge open world with three AI companions known as Pawns by your side. Lots of praise has been heaped on it for its dynamic combat and stunning graphics, and for its unique multiplayer Pawn System that lets you share your Pawn companions or borrow other players’ Pawns to fight battles and complete challenging quests.

#5 Outward

Developer: Nine Dots Studio

Credit: Nine Dots Studio

Some action-RPGs let you progress quickly in just a few hours of play, but Outward is a game that you’ll need to spend a bit more time on to make real progress. If you’re ok with that, you’re in for a gameplay experience that feels quite unique. It’s not a dark fantasy, but its expansive open world and player autonomy will appeal to some Elden Ring fans. Being equal parts RPG and survival, Outward is just as likely to see you fighting off deadly monsters as infectious diseases, in order to stay alive in the game’s world, Aurai.

# 6 Lords of the Fallen

Developer: CI Games, Deck 13

Credit: CI Games and Deck 13

Lords of the Fallen has an original Dark Souls vibe about it with similar-looking dark fantasy graphics and monsters – but it distances itself from the series with, among other things, its own unique XP multiplier combat and checkpoint systems. Its story casts you into the role of Harkyn the sinner who must defend the Earth from a vengeful god intent on causing maximum carnage. Being a 2014 release, it is getting a bit long in the tooth now – which means some players might find the combat mechanics a bit slow. Still, if you can dial down the expectations a bit, this game can be lots of fun.







