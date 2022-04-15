Twitter’s edit button is finally happening, with a catch

Guess the company’s tweet on April 1st was an inside joke.

(PC World (US online)) on

At the start of the month, Twitter casually dropped what appeared to be an April Fool's joke: we are working on an edit button. The rest of us said, Ha, very funny, and went back to our lives.

And yet on Tuesday, Twitter's communications account tweeted that an edit feature is in the works—and clarified that the @Twitter account wasn't kidding in its April 1st tweet.

A catch exists, however. Currently the company will roll out this feature to only its paying Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months. They'll effectively serve beta testers, helping Twitter pinpoint how best to implement editing.

Twitter's edit button announcement tweets

PCWorld

Still, even regular Twitter users know how huge this announcement is. For over a decade, anyone posting a tweet with typos or other accidental errors were stuck. Either you had to delete, start afresh, and lose whatever attention the tweet had already gotten, or you had live with the imperfections.

Until now, the company has always ignored the repeated pleas for an edit button. In fact, Jack Dorsey went on record in a QA with Wired with a clear refusal to implement one—and an equally clear set of reasons why. For one, users who retweet (and comment) an edited tweet could inadvertently end up promoting a viewpoint they never meant to.

By reversing its stance, Twitter kicks off a new era edit button requests. However, in the future they may focus on availability to all, not just those able (and willing) to pay a monthly fee so silly autocorrect mistakes can be fixed.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?