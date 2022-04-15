Details about Blizzard's next WoW expansion have been leaked online

Credit: Blizzard

First details about Blizzard's next expansion for World of Warcraft, WoW: Dragonflight, have been leaked ahead of a planned April 19 reveal. The leak (first posted by Wowhead) happened on Blizzard's website, where updated source code for "WoW Dragonflight" Base, Epic and Heroic pre-purchases was found, suggesting the expansion will include multiple tiers like the previous WoW expansion Shadowlands.

Backing up these claims, a Wowhead reader found that new "Dragonflight" web certifications were registered last week for the currently inaccessible URL dragonflight.blizzard.com, which is likely to be the official website for the expansion.



Wowhead admins had previously found several other clues about the expansion: Back in January this year they discovered encrypted content on servers that point to rewards similar to the Deluxe Edition rewards from previous expansions. These include a mount, a pet and some additional items. The mount was found to be associated with 9fx_drakemountemerald_buff_4219045, which suggests it will likely be a Green Dragon mount, and possibly a bonus for the Epic or Heroic edition of the expansion.

We'll see whether all this sleuthing comes to anything in just two weeks time when all will be officially revealed.







