Best Aussie mobile phone plan deals this week

(PC World)

Credit: Dreamstime: Kuprevich

Discounts dominate phone deals this week, with carriers like Circles.Life, Moose, Dodo, Belong and iiNet all featuring price reductions on selected plans. Some of these deals will go well into April, but today (March 31 2022) is the final day to take advantage of current deals from Dodo and Belong. 

iiNet's 50 percent off deal is still running. This deal gives you 50 percent off plan fees on all mobile sim plans for six months, an opportunity to save over $100 dollars off your payments. 

If you're in the market for a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Z Fold3 5G smartphone, Vodafone is currently offering $500 off the retail price of both devices when paired with selected Vodafone plans. See the full list of the latest deals on offer below:

Vodafone - Discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3/Fold3 5G

Save $500 off the purchase price when you pair either device with any of these Vodafone plans:

Z Fold3

Z Flip3

Circles.Life - Discounts and bonus offer 

$3 off and 10GB bonus data for 12 months on the $25/30GB plan. $17 off for 12 months on the $45/100GB plan. 

Moose - Extra data for less

You can get 25GB of data for $16.80 for 12 months on the $16.80 promo plan. This is a discount of $7 per month. 

iiNet - 50 percent off all plans

Dodo - Discount on the $20/20GB plan 

The $20/20GB mobile plan has been discounted to $17/month for the first 6 months. 

Belong -  2 months for the price of one

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
