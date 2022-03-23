Nvidia’s hackers say they’ve stolen 37GB of Microsoft code

The hacking group is attacking some of the biggest players in the technology industry.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Is there such a thing as a celebrity hacker team? If so, there appears to be one on the rise. A few weeks ago Nvidia was hacked, with internal documents and even encryption keys leaked in the bizarre follow-up. Now the same team of hackers claims that it's infiltrated Microsoft, making away with 37 gigabytes of proprietary source code. A torrent file containing at least some Microsoft projects has been distributed.

The Lapsus$ hackers claim the data they stole contains a significant portion of the proprietary code for Bing, Microsoft's search engine, and Cortana, its digital voice assistant, among other projects. The portion of stolen data that's been made public appears legitimate, according to Bleeping Computer.

The same team that hacked Nvidia and Microsoft has been on a tear for the last few months, with confirmed breaches at Samsung, Ubisoft, and Vodafone. The team uses the encrypted messaging service Telegram to promote itself and attract thousands of followers. Its specific methods of attack are unknown, though it has offered public bribes to employees of large tech companies for access to their companies. Security researchers are worried that the new and relatively immature hacking group is growing in both sophistication and effectiveness.

Microsoft's most profitable core products, like Windows, Office, and Xbox, do not appear to be part of the leak.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?