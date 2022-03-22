Google’s experimental new Chromebook feature could be big for gamers

Though lacking in actual PC games, ChromeOS is preparing for them in some surprising ways.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Despite Google's best efforts with both the Play Store and Stadia, Chromebooks aren't known as gaming powerhouses. That might change in the near future. We've seen evidence that at least one upcoming model will sport a gaming-style RGB keyboard, and a new experimental feature in the latest build of both the browser and the operating system is expanding things even further: support for variable refresh rate displays.

As reported by About Chromebooks, the new Dev Channel version of Chrome OS 101 includes an experimental flag (chrome://flags#enable-variable-refresh-rate) that enables variable refresh rate video output. That means that, assuming all your hardware is capable and working in sync, your screen can adjust its refresh rate to match the frames being output by your graphics processor. While this has a wide range of applications, its most obvious and frequent use is with gaming. If your GPU can only output 40 frames per second on a high-intensity game, your screen will only refresh 40 times per second, instead of the default 60. This shows one full image per screen refresh, avoiding screen tearing, a visual artifact that makes games appear choppy and disjointed.

As of yet there probably aren't any Chromebooks with displays that support variable refresh rates, at least in the firmware that's being used at the moment. The feature might be useful if you happen to have a gaming monitor with a high refresh rate and you're playing games on itâ€¦but if that's the case, your Chromebook probably isn't your first choice. But as mentioned previously, things are looking up for gaming on ChromeOS: Last week Google officially announced a partnership with Valve to bring an alpha version of Steam to ChromeOS soon.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?