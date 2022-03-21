Samsung begins Australian pre-orders of its new Galaxy A Series smartphones

Credit: Samsung

On the back of its flagship S22 Series release, Samsung has announced two new devices for its entry-level Galaxy A smartphone Series, both of which sport features that as recently as last year would have cost you an arm and a leg, but can now be enjoyed for peanuts.

Freshly minted are the top-of-the-line Galaxy A53 5G and the step-down Galaxy A33 5G. Both have FHD+ Super AMOLED displays, however the Galaxy A53 5G's display is slightly larger measuring 6.5-inches, and faster with a 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the A33 5G's 6.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The two new models share a lot of their upper-end functionality, with the main differences being to their cameras - a fact that should simplify choosing between them at the point of sale. These features include: 5G connectivity, an Octa-Core processor and 5000mAh all-day battery capacity - 25W Super Fast Charging, and the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 OS as standard.

Credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in Awesome Blue colour

Both devices also come in two RAM and storage options: Either 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, only the 128GB Galaxy A53 5G currently appears to be available for pre-order online. You'll also have the choice of expanding out the storage to 1TB via a microSD card.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series devices, the new Galaxy A Series devices will ship without charger plugs in their boxes. They'll also ship in smaller sized packaging. As part of Samsung's latest pledge to be more environmentally sustainable, the devices themselves will feature recycled materials in the form of their side buttons and SIM card trays.

Zoning in on the cameras, the Galaxy A53 5G is the standout. It comes with a 64MP main rear camera, including a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, 5MP Depth camera and 5MP Macro camera. A 32MP selfie camera is featured on the front-side of the phone.

The A33 5G comes with lower resolution cameras. It has a 48MP main rear camera, including 8MP Ultra-Wide, 2MP Depth and 5MP Macro cameras. A 13MP selfie camera takes portrait shots from the smartphone's display side.

Pre-orders for the 128GB Galaxy A53 5G in either Awesome Blue or Awesome Black are now under way, with the handset costing AU$699 from Samsung's Online store ahead its April 1 2022 release. It's also available from the major carriers - Telstra, Optus and Vodafone on a post-paid plan (see the widget below for links).

These stores are all offering special promotional deals if customers purchase before either March 30 or 31 2022 (check the exact dates with the individual retailers). As part of the promotion, customers will be able to redeem either a bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (worth AU$219) or Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds (worth AU$249) after purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will be available from April 22 2022, with pre-orders yet to commence. Samsung has also flagged the availability of another new A Series smartphone, the Galaxy A73 5G from April 22 2022, with pre-orders expected to begin before then.

