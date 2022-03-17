Start11 keeps fixing Windows 11’s woefully inadequate taskbar

Stardock's Start11 is back with more fixes for the Windows 11 experience. Today, the company is offering two key improvements: the ability to ungroup icons on the Windows 11 taskbar, as well as widen it.



We've previously tested Start11, a $4.99 utility that's continually updated to fix issues that users have complained about with Windows 11. The first version allowed you to move the taskbar around your desktop, among other tricks; the latest beta, available for download for Start11 owners, adds some new features.

Specifically, the new version allows you to ungroup multiple instantiations of an app on the taskbar, handy for those who want to see their Microsoft Edge or Chrome windows lined up, one after the other. For now, Microsoft hasn't implemented Sets within File Explorer, so the ungrouping feature could be used to put multiple windows next to one another, too. The new beta also includes multi-monitor support to allow this to happen on multiple displays, too.

Otherwise, the new Start11 beta can be used to resize and widen the taskbar, also handy for those who want to see more of what it offers. Other new features include an option to left-align the Start button but keep application icons centered while grouped or ungrouped, and to drag a file to an open app on the taskbar and have it open the file. It was the absence of this latter feature that enflamed a small, vocal portion of the Windows 11 community when the OS was first released.

New and existing users of Start11 will be able to download this build starting today by logging in to their Stardock account with links found under My Downloads, Stardock said.