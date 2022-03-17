Intel wants in on cloud gaming with its mysterious ‘Project Endgame’

But Intel isn't ready to tell us exactly what that means

(PC World) on

For the last several years Intel has been cranking up its GPU game, and it's just about ready to step up to Nvidia and AMD with discrete Arc graphics cards of its own—at least in some places. But the company is never working on just one thing, and in the latest press release for the Arc graphics platform, Intel is hyping something it calls Project Endgame. What is that, aside from a flimsy justification to use Marvel characters in a PCWorld header image?

Intel's being coy with the precise details of the project, only offering a few more details than it did last month. But it does clearly have something to do with streaming high-end games from the cloud, and possibly other graphics-intense programs.

Project Endgame is a unified services layer that harnesses computing resources everywhere – cloud, edge, and your home, to improve your gaming, and non-gaming, PC experiences. With Project Endgame, we can untether our users from their local hardware specs.

A unified services layer could mean a lot of different things, from a business-to-business tool for giving local programs a little processing oomph via remote servers (more likely) to a full-on game streaming service aimed at consumers (much less likely). It could also be something of a combination of the two, using huge datacenter power to enhance the performance of your home machine.

This is all a bit of indulgent guesswork on our part, though. Intel says it will take [its] first public steps to reveal Endgame in the second quarter of this year. We'll just have to wait and see what the company has for us.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?