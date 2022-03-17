Still working remotely? Lenovo's new ThinkPads have you covered

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has added 13-inch X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 3 ThinkPads to its ThinkPad X Series, as well as refreshed third generation 13, 14 and 15-inch ThinkPad L Series laptops for Australia and New Zealand, capping off its enterprise laptop offering for Downunder in 2022.

Going on first appearances, both series look versatile and portable, with features that lend themselves well to hybrid working - which should appeal to a still very distributed 2022 workforce. As such, features for collaboration and connectivity appear prominently in the new models, including Dolby Voice, FHD cameras, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G and 4G LTE wireless WAN. Lenovo says its 2022 X and L Series laptops are also lighter and feature better battery life than predecessor models.

Beneath the hood, the new models sport the kind of power you'd expect to find in enterprise laptops. All new models are available with up to Intel VPro with 12th-gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics.



Alternatively, ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 Series laptops are available with AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series processors and AMD Radeon 600M graphics, and ThinkPad L Series models are available in configurations sporting AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Series processors.



Catching the drift that a distributed workforce requires stronger security, Lenovo has incorporated a long list of security features this year. The chief security feature is Lenovo's end-to-end hardware and software technology suite ThinkShield, which also integrates a Trusted Platform Module (TPM).



This security is tightened further by the Hardware Shield technology on the Intel VPro platform-based devices or by the AMD PRO Security features in the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors. A Fingerprint reader is also available as an optional feature for those that really want to batten down the hatches.

If we zoom in on some of the feature highlights in specific models, we see features that will improve both the audio and visual experience for users in 2022. If it's immersive audio you're after, the ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 Gen 3 models feature forward-facing speakers to enhance the Dolby Audio-enabled stereo sound.

The ThinkPad L14 and L15 Gen 3 and ThinkPad L13 Yoga and L13 Gen 3 models feature re-designed chassis to enhance their portability and viewing experiences. The ThinkPad L14 and L15 Gen 3 show-off narrower bezels and increased screen-to-body ratios compared to last year's editions. These changes make them lighter and thinner than before.

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga and L13 Gen 3 models, now come with 16:10 displays; 16:10 is a popular aspect ratio suitable for productivity that provides a little extra vertical space, making tricky tasks like spread sheeting and viewing multiple browser windows side-by-side a little easier.



Lenovo has yet to release any pricing or availability details for Australia and New Zealand. We'll be sure to bring you those details when they become available.