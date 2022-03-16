Intel will launch its Arc GPUs on March 30

The PC graphics market becomes a three-way race.

(PC World) on

lntel said Monday that its first Arc GPUs will launch on March 30, introducing a third major player into the PC graphics arena.

Intel is expected to announce its first Alchemist chip for GPUs on March 30, as part of an 8 AM PT webcast that will formally launch the new chips. Intel has already published a bare-bones landing page that will host the webcast and provide details of the new GPUs.

What I love about the gaming community is how it constantly pushes the computational limits of hardware and software, especially graphics, Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager of the Intel Client Graphics Products and Solutions business, introducing the webcast.

Though Intel will officially launch its new Arc chips then, the chipmaker hasn't exactly kept its GPU aspirations a secret. What Intel originally called the Xe-HPG is now being called the Alchemist chip, and will be followed by chips known as Battlemage, and Celestial. Intel has also published performance previews of its PC GPUs in action, such as this video from six months ago.

Intel said in February that it expects to ship more than 4 million discrete Arc GPUs in 2022, which will help alleviate the demand crunch that has hit the PC GPU market, as well as the chip market in general. Intel said then that it would launch Arc Alchemist chips for the notebook market this quarter, and desktop graphics cards beginning in the second quarter of this year. March 30, of course, is the second-to-last day of the first quarter of 2022.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?