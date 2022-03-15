This US$2,900 Thunderbolt dock with a 16TB SSD inside is actually a deal

Tiny, super-stylish ultraportable laptops lack two things: ports and storage. So a new generation of docks is packing both of them at the same time. Sabrent's latest Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dock can handle dual monitors, up to 96 watts of power delivery, full-sized SD cards, and — depending on which version you buy — up to sixteen terabytes of external SSD storage. The only thing more shocking than the capacity is the price: a cool US$2900.



Of course, not everyone needs that much storage and/or has three grand to spend on an accessory. So the same model comes in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities, for US$500, US$649, and US$1300, respectively. All that dough gets you two additional USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB-a 3.2 ports, a DisplayPort, um, port, full-sized Ethernet, dedicated headphone and microphone jacks, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

If you're balking at those prices, consider that they actually aren't that crazy. At the time of writing, an 8TB M.2 SSD is going for US$1100-$1400 on Amazon, meaning you can buy Sabrent's 8TB dock and basically get all those ports for free. Assuming you can even find one outside of an industrial catalog, a 16TB SSD from Sabrent will cost you more than US$3000 on its own — other brands will cost you even more. On paper, the dock is a bargain!

Of course, it becomes less of a deal when you think about the practicalities of the situation. It's not as if you can install the Sabrent dock in a laptop or desktop like normal storage (not without a Dremel tool and duct tape, anyway), and the listing doesn't say exactly how the storage is laid out inside. So if you're after a deal, you might crack open the casing to find a pair of 8TB drives hard-soldered to a circuit board.

While this combination of ports and storage might be exactly what a few extremely particular customers are looking for, most will be better served by buying external drives and docks separately.