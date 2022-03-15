This US$2,900 Thunderbolt dock with a 16TB SSD inside is actually a deal

Buying a dock and 16TB of SSDs separately would cost even more.

(PC World) on

Tiny, super-stylish ultraportable laptops lack two things: ports and storage. So a new generation of docks is packing both of them at the same time. Sabrent's latest Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dock can handle dual monitors, up to 96 watts of power delivery, full-sized SD cards, and — depending on which version you buy — up to sixteen terabytes of external SSD storage. The only thing more shocking than the capacity is the price: a cool US$2900.

Of course, not everyone needs that much storage and/or has three grand to spend on an accessory. So the same model comes in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities, for US$500, US$649, and US$1300, respectively. All that dough gets you two additional USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB-a 3.2 ports, a DisplayPort, um, port, full-sized Ethernet, dedicated headphone and microphone jacks, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

If you're balking at those prices, consider that they actually aren't that crazy. At the time of writing, an 8TB M.2 SSD is going for US$1100-$1400 on Amazon, meaning you can buy Sabrent's 8TB dock and basically get all those ports for free. Assuming you can even find one outside of an industrial catalog, a 16TB SSD from Sabrent will cost you more than US$3000 on its own — other brands will cost you even more. On paper, the dock is a bargain!

Of course, it becomes less of a deal when you think about the practicalities of the situation. It's not as if you can install the Sabrent dock in a laptop or desktop like normal storage (not without a Dremel tool and duct tape, anyway), and the listing doesn't say exactly how the storage is laid out inside. So if you're after a deal, you might crack open the casing to find a pair of 8TB drives hard-soldered to a circuit board.

While this combination of ports and storage might be exactly what a few extremely particular customers are looking for, most will be better served by buying external drives and docks separately. If you're in the market, why not check out our roundup of the best Thunderbolt docks?

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?