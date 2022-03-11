You can now try GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 tier one month at a time

But it's going to cost you: GeForce Now RTX 3080 costs $20 per month.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

GeForce Now is Nvidia's cloud gaming service, and you can try it out for free. But of course, you get what you pay for: The free version of the service has some fairly strict time limits and its visuals are limited. Back in December Nvidia opened a super-premium tier powered by remote GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, especially handy for anyone who couldn't actually buy one, but it was limited to a six-month purchase. Today you get an option to try it out one month at a time.

It's not cheap, mind you. The lesser-powered GFN Priority tier with 6-hour streaming sessions goes for $10 a month, while the new RTX 3080 tier (that's its name, don't wear it out) is $20 a month. You can save a little bit of dough by buying in bulk with the older 6-month packages: Priority is $50, RTX is $100, effectively a free month for each.

The most expensive option boosts maximum session lengths to 8 hours, with resolution at up to 1440p and 120FPS on your PC or 4K HDR on the Nvidia Shield set-top box. The RTX 3080 tier also benefits from some extra-fancy technology to reduce streaming latency.

As a refresher: Unlike Stadia and Luna which require you to buy games exclusively for their services, and Xbox Game Pass streaming, which has an all-you-can-play Netflix library model, GeForce Now leans on the collection of PC games that you've already purchased from other storefronts. The service will remotely stream hundreds of the most popular Windows games, connecting with users' store accounts on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Ubisoft Connect.

It's a great option if you've spent the last decade or two building up a Steam library that's longer than the average CVS receipt. Looking for a more in-depth report? Check out our guide to GeForce Now.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?