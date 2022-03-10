Fetch TV adds 8 new free channels to its line-up

It's hard to believe that at one time in Australia we had just 5 measly TV channels to keep us entertained. Now we have hundreds, and comprehensive content platforms - like Fetch TV - to find them on. Fetch TV has announced it has just expanded its own channel offering, adding 8 more to its line-up.  

The new channels are "FAST" channels. FAST stands for "free ad-supported streaming TV services." Essentially, this means they're free to watch, but will show ads.

Australian audiences are relatively new to the FAST channel concept, but it has really taken off overseas where they've been available for some time. Digital marketing professionals love them because they support IP delivery technologies that allow them to reach niche audiences with targeted advertising. In the United States, for example, the FAST channel market is expected to generate 4.1bn in revenue by 2023. 

The FAST channels added to Fetch TV include:

  • Fail Army: A source of epic fail videos and compilations
  • The Pet Collective: Home to funny animal memes and videos. 
  • People Are Awesome: Spotlights the power of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. 
  • Nosey: Stuff you can't make up, including episodes of Maury Povich, Jerry Springer. 
  • Outdoor Channel: A source of outdoor focussed content including, fishing, off-road motorsports and adventure. 
  • Insight TV: Stories from influencers challenging the status quo. 
  • In Trouble: Home of exciting action sports like big wave surfing and wing-suit flying. 
  • In Wonder: Science, technology and everything in between.

Fetch TV customers can watch the new channels on their TVs or Fetch Mobi apps. They'll be accessible from TV Guide. 

