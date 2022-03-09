Get over 500 PC games for $10 in Itch.io’s bundle for Ukrainian charity

Itch.io's Bundle for Ukraine has over $6500 worth of games and other media, with 100% of donations going to help the Ukrainian people.

(PC World (US online)) on

If you're looking for a fast way to increase your PC game library, and help out the people of Ukraine at the same time, you simply must check out the latest fame bundle over at Itch.io. The service has put together a collection of 991 indie games and other media, all available with a single purchase of US$10. The best part: 100 percent of the proceeds go to two charities directly helping Ukrainian war victims and refugees.

Itch.io is a growing platform for independent game publishing, and it's swiftly shedding its previous reputation for tiny experimental freebies. Just perusing the first few pages of this massive collection, I can see several games I've personally played that are worth $10 on their own: Superhot, Crosscode, Celeste, Jotun, Sky Rogue, Super Hexagon, and Sundered, among others. And with hundreds more titles to check out, it's possible you could spend literally years going through them all.

Take note that not all 991 items are PC games: the collection also includes tabletop RPG rulesets, soundtracks, books, comics, and creation tools like typefaces. The total retail value of the package is an astonishing $6539 â€” there aren't any freebie fillers in the collection. You can gift the collection to others or donate more, if you're feeling generous. Even if you're only looking for the games, the bundle still represents years and years worth of content. All of it is presented DRM-free, downloadable via your Itch.io account.

Proceeds are split between International Medical Corps, currently providing direct medical aid to the people of Ukraine, and Voices of Children, an organization that aids children experiencing displacement and PTSD. Both are helping Ukrainian citizens affected by the Russian invasion.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?