Oppo says its new X5 Pro smartphone can capture crisp 4K Ultra video at night

Credit: Oppo

Oppo has joined the likes of Samsung and Apple announcing its 2022 flagship smartphone series. Dubbed the Oppo Find X5 Series, it currently features 3 smartphone models, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Lite.

Oppo has infused the Find X5 Series with futuristic and premium-looking designs and image enhancing technologies, that could give them an edge over competitor smartphones, especially in terms of the quality of night-time video capture.

All three devices sport a dedicated MariSilicon X chip - a first in Oppo smartphones. This is the company's recently announced Neural Processing Unit (NPU) technology based on a 6nm process that it says fixes the age-old problem of smartphones capturing poor quality video at night-time.

Oppo says MariSilicon X makes 4K Ultra Night Video capture possible for the first time in an Android smartphone, allowing you to capture night-time video with "each frame as clear as a still photo." It does this with real-time RAW processing and a 4K AI performance speed that's up to 20x faster (in the Oppo Find X5 Pro) than previous Oppo devices. It's quite a big statement that we think will require some investigation when review time rolls around, but for now it has us quite optimistic.

Oppo has also attempted to improve the quality of colour reproduction, teaming up with camera and lens manufacturer Hasselblad in the development process. To that end, the Find X5 Series will feature Hasselblad colour calibration technologies to more accurately capture colour in images.

Taking a peek at the specs of the top model, the 5G capable Oppo Find X5 Pro, it looks to be quite an impressive phone that comes packed with enough power for demanding games and applications. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and large 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440) 120Hz AMOLED display. To these premium features Oppo has added 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find X5 Pro's camera system looks equally impressive - at least on paper. Its rear wide and ultra-wide angle cameras both feature Sony's flagship 50MP IMX766 sensors. The wide-angle camera also has a five-axis Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) system to counteract any noise or image distortion from handshake. This should help keep images extra crisp, Oppo promises.



On the front side, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera whose image quality will also be boosted by the MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

Power-wise the Oppo X5 Pro will come with a large 5000mAh battery capacity that will allow you to play games, stream videos and use apps for longer than a day. To power the device you'll have two options: to use the 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charging technology that Oppo promises will charge the phone to 50 percent capacity in 12 minutes, or the AIRVOCC technology that can wirelessly charge it to 100 percent in 47 minutes.

A full list of specs for the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the other Oppo Find X5 Series smartphones can be found on Oppo's website. Oppo is expected to release Australian pricing and availability in the coming weeks.











