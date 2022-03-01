TCL's new 30 Series smartphones all feature 50MP cameras and large batteries

Credit: TCL

TCL has carved out a niche for itself in Australia in the budget smartphone category, with offerings like the highly capable TCL 20 Pro 5G. Now the company is adding to that offering, announcing the TCL 30 Series at MWC 2022, including five new models that each sport large 50MP main rear camera sensors and large 5000mAh batteries.

The new TCL 30 Series is topped by the TCL 30 5G, the only new model in the line-up to support 5G. This phone is the company's pick of the bunch if you're after powerful performance for gaming or streaming HD content. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) 60Hz display powered by a Dimensity 700 processor and 4GB RAM. It also features a 13MP front-facing selfie camera and 64GB internal storage in a slimline 7.74mm design.

The step-down model, the TCL 30+, carries the same feature set as the TCL 30 5G, with the only difference being its 4G connectivity. Next in the line-up, the TCL 30 also sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, however it will ship with a reduced 8MP front selfie camera.



Then there's the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E, each with smaller 6.52-inch HD+ displays. The TCL 30 SE comes with 4G RAM, a large 128GB of internal storage and 8MP front-facing camera, while the TCL 30 E will ship with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera.

The addition of 50MP cameras across the five models is a nice addition that TCL is promising will allow you to take better portraits, landscapes and close-up shots, regardless of which model your budget lets you buy. This upgrade combines with new camera AI enhancements that the company says will make it easier to take great pictures without needing to meddle too much with settings.

These include Face Tracking, that improves portrait taking on the move, and Auto-Capture that allows you to get more friends in-frame in wide-angle selfies. Another feature, Steady Snap, captures subjects in clearer focus while they're in motion.

The devices' large 5000mAh batteries allow you to play games, watch videos, or stream content for longer than before - that is, longer than a full day, TCL says. All models also support 18W fast charging to keep you in power for longer. And, unlike Samsung's new Galaxy S22 Series smartphones, TCL 30 Series devices will ship with chargers in their boxes.

TCL hasn't yet released local availability or pricing, but based on European pricing we can expect Australian prices to range between AU$215 to AU$390. TCL is expected to release these details soon. We'll provide further updates as they become available.