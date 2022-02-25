Samsung and Her Black Book team up to provide grants for female entrepreneurs

Credit: Samsung and Her Black Book

Samsung is teaming up with Her Black Book, the company behind the Her Black Book Shopping and Discovery app for women, to provide grants for female entrepreneurs in Australia.

The initiative, timed to coincide with International Women's on Day on March 8 2022, gives two female entrepreneurs - judged as winners by a specialist panel - grants of AU$10,000 each to support the expansion of their businesses.

Winners will also get business coaching sessions with Her Black Book founders, Sali Sasi and Julie Stevanja, worth AU$5,000, as well as Samsung technology packs featuring:

Samsung M7 Smart Monitor

Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet

Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch

Galaxy Buds2

The competition is open to any female Australian business owners, whether they be individuals or made up of teams.

If you're eligible to enter, you'll need to answer four questions as part of the judging criteria. Questions cover topics like: how the grant might help you grow your business, and what your capacity to grow your business is right now. The entry criteria can be found on the competition website.

The competition runs from now until March 7 2022. The full list of terms and conditions can be found here.



