Telstra launches the Smart Modem 3 with faster Wi-Fi speeds

Credit: Telstra

Telstra has launched the Smart Modem 3, the company's most powerful modem yet that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide Telstra nbn customers with faster Wi-Fi speeds.

It also includes a number of major security enhancements to help keep customers' Wi-Fi networks more secure, and to keep their security protocols up to date, including regular security updates, Telstra says.

Telstra claims the Smart Modem 3 is on average up to 40 percent faster than its previous Telstra Smart Modem Gen 2 and up to 2 times faster than competitor modems in the category.

Telstra commissioned testing of the Smart Modem 3 in November 2021, the results of which it says shows that the Smart Modem 3 can provide stronger Wi-Fi signals to more areas of the home than competitor modems.

Credit: Telstra Graph showing results of Telstra's testing of the Smart Modem 3.

Like previous Telstra Smart Modems, the latest offering features 4G backup, that kicks in to provide 4G internet when the NBN is unavailable, providing download speeds of up to 25Gbps and upload speeds of up to 5Gbps.



Smart Modem 3 will also feature SmartFix, which runs in the background and proactively monitors internet performance, identifying faults and trying to fix them. If it's unable to fix a problem, it then notifies customers to arrange an appointment to have their problem addressed. Telstra says SmartFix is currently used to fix approximately 15,000 customer services per month.

Telstra has taken a green approach in the manufacture of its newest device which it says is made from 80 percent recycled materials and wrapped in 100 percent recycled packaging.

If you want to get yourself one, Telstra is providing it free of charge for new customers that switch to Telstra and stay on a Telstra nbn plan for at least 24 months. If you're thinking of making the switch, these popular Telstra nbn plans can be paired with a Smart Modem 3.

If you have a Telstra Smart Modem 2 and want to upgrade to a Smart Modem 3 you can, but for an extra AU$9 per month. However, you'll need to physically visit your nearest Telstra store to upgrade.









