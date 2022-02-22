Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank review: Plenty of power in a svelte design

This portable battery pack looks as good as it performs.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Editors' Choice

At a glance

Expert's Rating

Pros

  • The display is actually useful
  • Fabric covering is a nice touch
  • Above-average efficiency

Cons

  • Both USB ports should have the same charging speeds

Our Verdict

If you're looking for a power bank with multiple ports, a sleek design, and fast charging capabilities, this is it.

Eggtronic isn't a company I've heard a whole lot about, and if you visit the company's website, you're likely to come away as confused as I was the first time I visited it. More specifically, the website looks like a landing page for a company that manufacturers tech products for others. However, that's not the case. For the last few weeks, I've been testing the $69.99 Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank and, well, I'm very happy with it.

Compared to the majority of power banks, which typically consist of black plastic housing with a power button and a few LED lights and some ports on one end, Eggtronic's design stands out. The Laptop Power Bank has a fabric covering on top and bottom, a small display on the top that shows the exact battery percentage, and three ports: two USB-A and one USB-C.

The USB-C port pulls double duty. You use it to charge the pack, and you can, of course, use it to charge your phone, laptop, or even a Nintendo Switch. The USB-C port supports charging at up to 20V/2.25A (45W) of output, and up to 20V/1.5A (30W) of input. The middle USB port supports up to 12V/1.5A (18W) of output, with the standard USB port offering the base charging speed of 5V/2.4A (12W) of output.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of portable power banks. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods.

As part of my typical testing procedure, I connected the Eggtronic Laptop Battery Pack to an AVHzY USB Power Meter and allowed it to measure each port's output. The USB-C port triggered DCP 1.5A, QC 3.0, QC 2.0, Samsung 9V, and Huawei 9V. I was also able to successfully trigger the full Power Delivery output of 20V/2.25A.

The middle USB port triggered the same charging standards and capped out at its listed maximum output of 18W. Finally, the last USB port triggered Apple 2.4A, DCP 1.5A, and Samsung 5V.

I also used the AVHzY USB Power Meter to measure the total output capacity to calculate the efficiency of the 20,000mAh (74Wh) capacity. Over the course of a few hours, the pack used a total of 64.3734Wh, giving it an efficiency rating of 86.99 percent. The average efficiency of all the packs I've tested (well over 30 by now) is 83.44 percent—meaning the Eggtronic is slightly above average.

Charging the pack was speedy, going from empty to 100 percent in 2 hours and 40 minutes when charging at its full 30W max speed.

mentioned in this article

Mophie Powerstation XXL

Mophie Powerstation XXL
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: $69.95
Best Prices Today: $59.99 at Amazon | $69.95 at Dell | $69.95 at Dell Home

You can use all three ports on the Eggtronic to charge various devices at the same time, with a maximum output between the three of 63W. There isn't a power button on the pack. You plug in a device, it detects something is there, and starts charging. And, finally, the pack does support passthrough charging so you can charge the pack via the USB-C port while simultaneously charging another device via either standard USB port.

I really like the Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank. It's well designed, has plenty of power, and has above-average efficiency. If its efficiency had beat out the Mophie Powerstation XXL—our current top pick for best power bank—the Eggtronic would have replaced it.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jason Cipriani

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?