Paranormal Hunter demo: Hauntingly fun co-op play returns

Credit: EALoGAMES

If you're ever in need of an ice breaker to cement a new friendship, a co-op horror game will usually do better than most, as it transplants you into a terrifying environment where you're forced to lean on your fellow humans for support or go insane.

For a while now there's been a bit of a co-op horror game drought, but this year things are looking up. If you can't yet afford to buy the newly released Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Developer EALoGAMES has something to bide you over, having just released the first playable demo of Paranormal Hunter, a co-op survival horror game with optional VR support.

Paranormal Hunter, due in Early Access in Q2 2022, takes players into the world of the petrifying paranormal. You'll get to explore a number of haunted locations with up to four friends, scouring the environment for cursed objects as you go.



The environments are plagued by spirits that you must find and then exorcise with special rituals before the otherworldly visitors wreak havoc on your character's sanity.

Credit: EALoGAMES

While the upcoming release version on PC will support Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows Mixed reality devices, the newly released demo only supports Oculus devices. A release on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch is also planned following the PC release.



The demo includes one level with randomised game elements so that you can replay it over and experience something different each time. It's now available for download on Steam.









