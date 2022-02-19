Nvidia’s artisan RTX keycap might be harder to get than an actual GPU

You'll have to engage in a little brand worship if you want to get one.

(PC World)

Nerds all over the internet are building and customizing their own mechanical keyboards, including yours truly. We've seen some interesting PC component-themed novelty or artisan keycaps as of late, including a miniature Asus graphics card with actual spinning fans. But if you'd prefer something a little more subtle, Nvidia is joining the fray.

The company's all-aluminum RTX ON cap is a limited edition, sure to be a hot commodity in the keyboard market. It looks like a Cherry or OEM R4 1×1 cap, ideal for replacing your Escape key, and its neutral unpainted finish and bold lettering should fit in with a lot of stylish keyboard designs. Of course, actually pressing the key won't do anything special unless you've got some very fancy binding going on for your setup.

Nvidia RTX ON keycap in presentation box

Image: Nvidia

How can you get one? That's where things get tricky. According to the announcement page, Nvidia will only be giving the RTX ON keycap away via its social media profiles. Individual posts on Nvidia's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts will offer chances to snag one this spring and summer, and Nvidia representatives will also be offering some to deserving commenters with a passion for games, graphics, and technology.

Hey Nvidia, I've still got my original portable Shield, and I'm patiently waiting for you to make a new one now that the Steam Deck is gaining…um, steam. How's about sending a cap my way?

Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
