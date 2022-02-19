Update Google Chrome right now to patch a dangerous exploit

The latest version patches a bug that's being actively attacked.

(PC World (US online)) on

Browsers are becoming more and more complex as they replace more and more of what used to be stand-alone desktop applications. And with increased complexity comes increased vulnerability: Chrome and other browsers are now a primary vector of attack for malware of all kinds. To keep your computer as safe as possible, you should apply the latest hotfix for Chrome (spotted by BleepingComputer) on Windows, Mac, and Linux right away.

Google recommends installing version 98.0.4758.102 of the Chrome browser as soon as you can, due to a zero-day exploit that's actively being deployed in the wilds of the internet, though Google didn't get into specifics, noting that Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. The latest update also includes 11 other patches, some of which were made in response to security researchers discovering previously unknown vulnerabilities, though those don't appear to be in use by hackers.

It's simple to update the browser version of Chrome. Just open the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, go to Help, then click About Google Chrome. It should begin automatically downloading the latest update; click relaunch to apply it when it's ready. And to keep your PC safe, be sure to check out PCWorld's roundup of the best anti-virus software on the market. Our guide to 5 easy tasks that supercharge your security is also a must-read.

Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
