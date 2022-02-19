Vodafone offers up to $1320 in savings on pre-orders of Galaxy S22 smartphones

Credit: Samsung

While Telstra and Optus are bundling pre-orders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series smartphones with bonus devices, Vodafone's pre-order offer may appeal to customers wanting to trade-in their old devices to get maximum dollars off the purchase price.

The telco is offering customers AU$600 extra trade-in credit when they trade-in eligible handsets under a pre-order offer that adds up to AU$1320 in savings.

For example, if customers trade-in a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB in good working order and sign up to a new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone on an eligible plan, they will receive AU$720 of trade-in value, plus AU$600 bonus credit for a total savings of AU$1320.

On top of this, Vodafone is offering customers who pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy S22 device before March 3 2022 the choice of a bonus accessory pack, either a Travel Pack, Power Pack or Audio Pack, each pack worth in excess of AU$300.You can search Vodafone's pre-order deal in the widgets below:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB)



