Telstra is giving away a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with Galaxy S22 pre-orders

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

In the wake of Samsung's new Galaxy S22 Series release, Aussie telcos and retailers are firing off bonus deals to sweeten their offerings. Telstra's pre-order deal is a particularly tempting one that gives customers the opportunity to take advantage of AU$986 of bonus value, which includes a bonus Samsung tablet.

The details are as follows: Telstra customers who pre-order any new Samsung Galaxy S22 device on an eligible Telstra plan before March 3 2022 will get a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (valued at AU$529) as well as a Samsung Gift Pack valued up to AU$377 redeemable after purchase. They will also be eligible to redeem a 12-month subscription to Disney+ (valued at AU$120)

If you're currently looking for a tablet, this deal should be rather hard to resist, since you will essentially get two devices for the price of one. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 could come in handy watching those shows from your bonus Disney+ subscription too. It features a 10.5-inch FHD display powered by a 2GHz octacore processor and 4GB RAM. It also has 32GB internal storage for saving those files you want to access really quickly. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

To take advantage of this offer, customers will need to pair their Samsung Galaxy S22 device with an eligible Telstra plan. You can explore the offer and plans available at Telstra in the widgets below. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB)






Tags TelstraSamsung Galaxy S22Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Dominic Bayley

