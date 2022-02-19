How to enable (and disable) Google’s SmartSearch Browsing filter

body>

Google Search's SafeSearch Browsing feature filters out explicit content from your search results. This feature is enabled by default for account holders who are under 13 years of age. Otherwise, you'll need to manually enable this setting. Here's how you can enable (or disable) it.

Note that the Google SafeSearch filter only filters explicit content from Google Search–it doesn't work for other browsers. Also, the setting is reflected on every device your account is on. So, if you enable or disable SafeSearch Browsing on your mobile device, that will also be reflected next time you use Google Search on your desktop when you're logged in to your account.

Enable (or disable) SafeSearch Browsing on Google search for desktop

To turn on Google Search's SafeSearch Browsing feature on your desktop (Windows, Mac, and Linux), open any web browser on your computer and go to Google Search. If you're not already logged in to your account, click the blue Sign In button in the top-right corner of the account to log in.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Once you're logged in to your account, click Settings in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and then select Search Settings from the menu that appears.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

You'll now be on the Search Settings screen. In the SafeSearch Filters group at the top, check the box next to Turn on SafeSearch to enable it. To disable it, simply uncheck the box next to this option.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Click the blue Save button at the bottom of the screen to save these changes. A prompt will appear confirming the changes.

Enable (or disable) SafeSearch Browsing on Google Search for mobile

There are two ways you can also enable or disable Google Search's SafeSearch Browsing feature from your mobile device–via the Google app or Google Chrome app.

Using the Google App

If you're using the Google app for iOS or Android, launch the app and then tap your profile image (or initials) in the top-right corner of the screen.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Next, tap Settings from the menu that appears.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

You'll now be at the Settings menu. Tap Hide Explicit Results near the top of the menu.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Toggle the slider to the On position to enable SafeSearch Browsing, or to the Off position to disable it.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

The settings are automatically reflected.

Using the Google Chrome App

If you're using the Google Chrome (or any web-browsing app, really), launch the app and then navigate to the Google Search web page. At the bottom of the screen, tap Settings and then select Search Settings from the menu that appears.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

In the SafeSearch Filters group, tap the bubble next to Hide Explicit Results to enable SafeSearch Browsing, or Show Explicit Results to disable it.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap the blue Save button. A dialogue will appear confirming the changes have been saved.