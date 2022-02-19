5 cool cases for PC temperature control

3. Fractal Design Meshify 2

Sometimes you don't need a full tower, but just something a little bigger than today's compact mid-towers. And you want it to look distinctive, too. Enter the Meshify 2, which not provides plenty of room without taking up too much space, but also sports a distinctive front mesh panel.

Like the Lian Li Lancool II Mesh, this case doesn't require you to skimp on components (or downsize them) to make them fit. At approximately 1 to 3 inches deeper than the other rivals on this list, the Meshify 2 is the better choice if you love 360mm or even 420mm radiators. The top supports both sizes, while the front supports 360mm. The Lancool II Mesh only allows a front mount for a 360mm rad.

Image: Fractal Design

The Meshify 2 also offer ample quarters for storage and fans. Fractal gives you up to 14 universal spots for 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives, and up to four for dedicated 2.5-inch mounting. You can add up to nine case fans to keep everything cool.

The primary downside to the Meshify 2 is that its vertical GPU mounting is limited to two-slot cards—if you have your heart set on a fat GPU, you may be better served by the Lancool II Mesh and its optional three-slot vertical GPU mounting bracket.