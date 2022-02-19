How to get the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Australia

Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S22 line-up is finally here

Samsung has unveiled it's next generation Galaxy mobile device line-up, introducing the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series at its Samsung Unpacked 2022 event.

The gem in this line-up is undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that comes with an integrated S Pen. It's a tad early for reviews, but the word reverberating in tech circles is that it could make a worthy successor to Samsung's long running Note branded devices that were also S Pen friendly.

Some features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be familiar to owners of the Samsung S21 which it replaces - features like the 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (3200x1400) dynamic AMOLED 2X display and its Quad camera, but the newbie device benefits from a number of upgrades, including to its camera AI, battery capacity, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can read up more about these upgrades in our launch coverage.



Pricing and availability

Pre-orders for the S22 Ultra are already underway in Australia with four configurations available for purchase. They include:

Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB RAM with 128GB storage: AU$1,849

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB RAM with 256GB storage: AU$1,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB RAM with 512GB storage: AU$2,149

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB RAM with 1TB storage: AU$2,449

The 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options can be purchased from Samsung Online as well as from other retailers and the major mobile carriers. However, if you're after the lofty storage of the 1TB configuration you'll need to purchase it exclusively from Samsung Online. Some popular plans available right now include:



Getting the best outright deal

As is usually the case if you're after the best deal on your new device, buying the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra outright by pre-order is the way to go if you can afford it. This way you'll avoid the long, drawn out device repayment fees that add a hefty amount to your plan fees. If you do purchase outright, and considering the RRP prices will be the same everywhere, you'll want to take advantage of the the best bonus offer and trade-in deal you can find.

If you want to reduce the overall purchase price, purchasing from Samsung Online is your best option. As a special pre-order offer from Samsung through February 10 until March 10 2022, you can trade-in up to two eligible old devices and also get bonus credit of AU$450 towards the purchase of your Galaxy S22 Ultra.



Just taking advantage of the bonus $450 alone reduces the price of your device significantly. For example, you could purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8GB + 128GB for only AU$1,399. All up, with trade-ins applied too, the discounts could add up to over AU$1000 off the price of a new handset.

On top of this, Samsung is also offering customers who pre-order before March 3 2022 a Bonus Gift up to the value of AU$337.

Getting the best deal on a plan

If buying outright is not an option, your best bet is to pre-order your Galaxy S22 Ultra from a carrier offering a trade-in deal and/or a bonus free gift. Note: you will be required to sign up to a plan if you choose this option.

Woolworths, Telstra and Vodafone have some of the best deals right now. Vodafone's offer is the most affordable, just based purely on the cost of the monthly repayments for a 5G plan, however the other carriers have some tantalising offers highly worthy of your scrutiny.

Vodafone's best offer

Vodafone is offering the starter option 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for AU$117.04 per month (combining $77.04 device repayments with the $40 monthly plan fee) for 24 months on its 5G $40 Lite Plan (total minimum cost AU$1,888.96). This plan includes 40GB data per month.

As a bonus offer before February 22 2022, Vodafone is offering customers who pre-order the opportunity to redeem $600 trade-in credit when they trade-in an eligible phone and stay connected for the full length of their plan's contract. They can also select a bonus gift from a range of gifts up to the value of AU$337. See the widget below:

Telstra's best deal

Telstra's most affordable 5G plan for the starter 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra is its $55 Small Upfront Mobile Plan. This plan costs AU$132.04 per month over 24 months (total minimum cost AU$1,903.96). It also includes 40GB data per month.

As a bonus promotional offer, Telstra is offering customers who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra before March 3 2022 a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (valued at AU$529) as well as a Samsung Gift Pack valued up to AU$377. Customers will also be eligible to redeem a 12-month subscription to Disney+ (valued at AU$120). See the widget below:

Woolworth's 4G plans

If you're not a big data user and are happy with a 4G plan, Woolworths is offering three storage options of the Galaxy S22 Ultra on its $25, $35 and $45 Mobile Plans for either 24 or 36 months.

Pairing the 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra with the $25 Mobile Plan for 24 months would mean you'd pay a recurring monthly fee of $90.83 (total minimum cost AU$2,005). This plan includes 20GB data per month, from which any unused monthly data rolls over into a 300GB data bank.

Customers on Woolworths plans also receive a 10 percent discount on the cost of their Woolworths grocery shop for one shop per month, which if you shop for a large family, could save you a significant amount over the course of a year. Additionally, and as a special bonus offer, customers who pre-order their device before March 4 2022 will also get a Bonus Gift Bundle worth AU$337, redeemable after purchase. See the widget below:















