A custom Magic: The Gathering Kamigawa-themed PC is up for grabs!

(PC World) on

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

A competition has been announced worth entering. To celebrate the launch of the Magic: The Gathering (MTG) set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, entertainment company Wizards of the Coast has teamed up with the online retailer Mwave to giveaway a Kamigawa-themed gaming PC valued at AU$6,299.

Credit: Mwave

The PC up for grabs is a beast. The winner will receive a NZXT Kamigawa-themed PC case complete with Intel Core i7-1200KF processor and Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG Strix 12GB video card. It also features a Samsung 980 1TB SSD, Seagate 2TB Barracuda HDD, and Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB DDR4 RAM.

The competition is open to Australian and New Zealand residents and runs until February 18 2022. For the chance to win, entrants need to fill out the competition form, answering what their favourite card is from the new set and why. Cards in the new set can be viewed (spoiler alert) here

The new Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty reinvents the feudal Japan-inspired setting, turning it into a futuristic neonscape. The set also features new abilities and mechanics for players to learn. It releases on MTG Arena on February 11 and for tabletop on February 18. 

The winner of the competition will be announced on February 21 2022. 



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags PCcompetitiongiveawayMagic the GatheringMave

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?