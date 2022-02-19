A custom Magic: The Gathering Kamigawa-themed PC is up for grabs!

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

A competition has been announced worth entering. To celebrate the launch of the Magic: The Gathering (MTG) set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, entertainment company Wizards of the Coast has teamed up with the online retailer Mwave to giveaway a Kamigawa-themed gaming PC valued at AU$6,299.

Credit: Mwave

The PC up for grabs is a beast. The winner will receive a NZXT Kamigawa-themed PC case complete with Intel Core i7-1200KF processor and Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG Strix 12GB video card. It also features a Samsung 980 1TB SSD, Seagate 2TB Barracuda HDD, and Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB DDR4 RAM.

The competition is open to Australian and New Zealand residents and runs until February 18 2022. For the chance to win, entrants need to fill out the competition form, answering what their favourite card is from the new set and why. Cards in the new set can be viewed (spoiler alert) here.



The new Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty reinvents the feudal Japan-inspired setting, turning it into a futuristic neonscape. The set also features new abilities and mechanics for players to learn. It releases on MTG Arena on February 11 and for tabletop on February 18.

The winner of the competition will be announced on February 21 2022.







