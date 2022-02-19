Bing launches Autos Marketplace to help you find a car

The site collects information on new and used cars around you, and helps you sell a used car, too.

(PC World) on

Have you looked for a new or used car recently? Demand and prices are through the roof. Microsoft has just made finding a new car a little easier: Microsoft, MSN, and the Bing search engine has launched what it calls Autos Marketplace.

Naturally, the Autos Marketplace site allows you to filter by make, model, price, and more, including proximity. Microsoft promises that you'll be able to find background information on the available cars, reviews, and even video, provided that they're available.

Autos Marketplace allows you to search for either new or used cars. In the latter category, knowing what you can about the history of the vehicle matters. Bing's Auto Marketplace site links to the free CARFAX report, which can show if the car has been in an accident and what the repair history might be. Finally, the Bing Autos Marketplace allows you to compare the prices of the car against similar listings, allowing you to try and figure out if you're paying too much.

Users can also use the new Autos Marketplace site to sell a car, too, though the process is more akin to simply listing a car for sale. The Sell Your Car feature allows you to fill out online forms attesting to the make, mileage, color, and more, along with features. It's worth noting that adding the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) is an optional feature, so listing (and buying) a car via this method might be more akin to listing a used car on Craigslist than in having Microsoft back the transaction.

Google Journeys                                     

Google Journeys collects your searches around specific topics, such as Yosemite.Google

Interestingly, if you are in the market for a car, or have for searched for one previously, Google Chrome also announced a feature Monday called Journeys that will allow you to revisit an old search rather than begin a new one. It's not quite like a bookmark in that you save your search; it's more like a targeted search of your own search history, so that you can dig out what you were looking at previously. It also appears that this feature will show up in your search history, not your toolbar, once it's enabled.

If you're in the market for a new car, why not use both the new Google and Bing tools to help out?

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags search enginebing

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?