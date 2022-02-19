Nvidia won’t buy Arm: The biggest chip deal in history just got scrapped

Regulatory concerns killed the deal, Arm and Nvidia say.

(PC World) on

Nvidia's proposed purchase of Arm for an estimated $40 billion in cash and stock was expected to have a difficult time winning the approval of regulators. It apparently could not, and the two companies called off the agreement on Monday night.

Nvidia and Softbank, which owned Arm, said that the proposed deal had been terminated. Softbank will keep a $1.25 billion prepayment, but will instead divest of Arm via a public offering rather than an outright sale. That IPO will take place sometime before Softbank's fiscal year ends on March 31, 2023.

The parties agreed to terminate the Agreement because of significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction, despite good faith efforts by the parties, the two companies said in a statement.

The proposed agreement became much more challenging when the Federal Trade Commission said in December that it would sue to block the deal, preserving competition for next-generation technologies. The proposed agreement would distort Arm's incentives in chip markets and allow the combined firm to unfairly undermine Nvidia's rivals, according to the FTC. The European Union had also indicated that it would try to contest the acquisition, as well, though its investigation was delayed, possibly due to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

The deal has also cost Arm chief executive Simon Segars his position, according to TechCrunch. Segars has resigned, and will be succeeded by Rene Haas, president of Arm's IP group as well as former general manager of Nvidia's computing products business.

In any event, the largest potential chip deal in history is now a memory, though Nvidia said that it would still continue to work with Arm as a customer. Nvidia, meanwhile, has reportedly begun hiring CPU engineers in Israel, presumably to counteract the loss of Arm's own resources.

Arm has a bright future, and we'll continue to support them as a proud licensee for decades to come, said Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, in a statement. Arm is at the center of the important dynamics in computing. Though we won't be one company, we will partner closely with Arm. The significant investments that Masa [yoshi Son, chief executive of Softbank Group] has made have positioned Arm to expand the reach of the Arm CPU beyond client computing to supercomputing, cloud, AI and robotics. I expect Arm to be the most important CPU architecture of the next decade.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags nvidiaArm

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?