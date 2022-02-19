Dell’s latest 4K USB-C hub monitors get contrast-boosting ‘IPS Black’ powers

The new 27-inch and 32-inch 4K UltraSharp monitors are shipping now.

(PC World (US online)) on

I've been drooling over that new Alienware OLED monitor since CES, but here in the real world, most of us use something a little more practical. Dell's latest monitors (which are actually going on sale!) are boosting the reliable IPS screen panel technology long favored by designers for color accuracy. Two new entries in the excellent UltraSharp line, 27 and 32 inches, get new nano IPS Black technology supplied by LG. This approximately doubles the contrast ratio of conventional screens, up to an impressive 2000:1 on these monitors, providing a richer and more vibrant picture.

The UltraSharp 27 U2723QE and UltraSharp 32 U3223QE both feature standard 4K resolution and super-thin bezels, plus robust ports including USB-C for video and data connections. Each screen has three, count 'em, three USB-C ports, though only one can handle video and 90 watts of downstream power to charge up your laptop with a single cable. For less advanced connections, the screens offer five USB-A ports (one on the bottom bezel next to a USB-C for easy smartphone charging), dual DisplayPort video, HDMI, Ethernet, and a headphone jack for audio out.

The monitors are explicitly designed for design and media applications, with support for 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Both screens have only a 60 hertz refresh rate, but that's okay — you weren't going to sneak in any Fortnite sessions on these things, right? Office-dwellers will appreciate a built-in KVM switch, wake on LAN support, and picture-in-picture mode, among many other productivity-minded features.

Dell ultrasharp monitor ports

Image: Dell

Just be prepared with a good pitch to the accounting department: The 27-inch monitor is a hefty $780, while the 32-inch version is $1150. Both are on sale now, but you might want to wait a month or two before clicking the buy button: Dell often offers dramatic discounts on its monitors.

Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Featured Content

