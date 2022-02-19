Ghostwire: Tokyo now has a launch date and tantalising preview trailer

Credit: Bethesda: Tango Gameworks

Developers Tango Gameworks and Bethesda have revealed that their upcoming adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch worldwide on PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25, 2022.

But PS5 players who've pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of Ghostwire:Tokyo will get early access to the game a few days earlier on March 22 2022 and also be able to access the Streetwear Outfit Pack, Shinobi Outfit and Kunai Weapon.

The developers have also released a deep dive trailer that gives players their first in-depth look at the gameplay mechanics and the game's supernatural environment and creatures.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure set in a fictional Tokyo, in which players must master supernatural abilities known as Ethereal Weaving in order to fight off invaders known as the Visitors and their leader Hannya.

The concept looks fresh and appealing. It's hard to think of a game with a similar theme, because there probably isn't one. The closest would be a cross between the games Yo Kai Watch and Yakuza, an unlikely match up. The game draws heavily on Japanese folklore and legends that form the inspiration for the strange creatures players will encounter while roaming the in-game Tokyo.

Credit: Bethesda: Tango Gameworks





Ghostwire: Tokyo also promises to recreate Tokyo's ultra-modern cityscape, with iconic landmarks. The developers tell us that in true-to-Tokyo style, players will have the opportunity to go off the beaten path, discover secrets, meet other characters and spirits in need of help, in optional side stories that could lead to rewards.

More game updates will be available at the Ghostwire:Tokyo's official website and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



