The Full Nerd ep 204: 5GHz wars, RTX 3090 Ti MIA, Windows 11 adoption

How many people are using Windows 11 and where in the world is the RTX 3090 Ti?

(PC World (US online)) on

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss 5GHz CPUs, fuzzy Windows 11 adoption, and Nvidia's mysteriously missing GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

With AMD showing off a Zen 4 processor with its cores all running at 5GHz, and Intel laying out plans for a 12th-gen desktop chip with all performance cores above 5GHz, the Full Nerd crew discusses what the big deal is about big round numbers. We dive into why they're important, but also not quite as important as you may think.

Microsoft said it's tickled pink by how many people are adopting Windows 11, and how those people are using it, but the company didn't actually spell out how many installs the new OS has on the books. And just what does Microsoft mean when it says Windows 11 use intensity is higher than Windows 10? The crew lays out what those cryptic metrics may mean, and why we still have problems with Windows 11 in its early days too.

Finally, despite dropping a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES with a pledge to review more info on the new GPU by the end of January, Nvidia's most powerful consumer GPU has put on a striped red shirt and matching beanie to pull off a Where's Waldo act. It's February. What's up with the RTX 3090 Ti?

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 204 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you're there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We're also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch! We just rolled out some new designs so you can proudly proclaim that you're a friend of the show, or your love of 19Ã—10 gaming. (If you know, you know.)

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we'll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd's Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?