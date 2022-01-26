The best cheap gaming laptops

body>

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop but aren't in a position to shell out a ton of cash, believe it or not, there are some pretty decent budget options out there. Whether you're a hardcore FPS player or a lover of story-driven games, these high-powered machines should get the job done.

Although every laptop on this list has been personally vetted by the PCWorld team, there's one that really stands out from the pack: The Acer Swift X nabbed our top spot because of its impressive battery life, attractive color scheme, and discrete graphics card. Read on to learn more.

[Best laptop deals 2022: Top picks from budget to extreme]

1. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G-R1S6) Best Prices Today: Between the surprising graphics performance and compact form factor, the Acer Swift X is small but fierce. This laptop comes equipped with a discrete RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which adds a decent boost in gaming capability. According to our review, the Swift X maintained a steady 52 frames-per-second while running Metro Exodus on the normal preset. 60 fps is considered acceptable, so this result is pretty good, especially for an ultraportable laptop. If you're a student who likes to game in between classes, the Swift X is a solid option. Read our full Swift X (SFX14-41G-R1S6) review 2. HP Envy 14 14t-eb000 (2021) MSRP: 950.99 Best Prices Today: The HP Envy 14 is a good choice for modest gaming or content creation. The configuration we tested features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and an Iris Xe/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card. However, the most surprising thing about this laptop is its battery life. Gaming laptops generally aren't known for having good battery life, so the Envy 14 really breaks the mold here. In our tests, it ran about 15 hours on a single charge. The Envy 14 doesn't produce much fan noise, either. In our review, we found that it ran extremely quiet during both CPU- and graphics-intensive loads. Read our full HP Envy 14 14t-eb000 (2021) review 3. HP Victus 16 (16-d0097nr) MSRP: $1,249.99 Best Prices Today: When it comes to the HP Victus 16, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. The 16-inch 1080p display has a high refresh rate of 144Hz, the keyboard is surprisingly comfortable, and there are a wide range of configuration options. Although the laptop's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU falls on the lower end of the spectrum, it still delivers solid 1080p gaming performance. Plus, the subtle design makes it a suitable choice for either work or play. We tested the top-tier configuration, which is still relatively affordable at $1,250. However, as we mention in our review, these models can go as low as $730. The cheaper models use the older GTX 1650 GPUs, which lack DLSS and Ray Tracing support. With that being said, these laptops should still provide decent gaming performance with lower graphics settings. Read our full HP Victus 16 (16-d0097nr) review 4. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition MSRP: $1649.99 Best Prices Today: The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advanced Edition is an all-AMD laptop that delivers fast CPU and GPU performance at a reasonable price point. It's packing an AMD Ryzen 5900HX processor, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU (with 12GB of GDDR6), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. According to our review, the GPU doesn't outpace higher-wattage RTX 3080 laptop GPUs, but it's a worthy competitor for conventional gaming tasks. Unsurprisingly, the Strix G15 is one chunky machine, measuring 28mm at its thickest part. Although the additional thickness allows more space for cooling components, it's not very portable. That said, so long as you don't plan on taking this laptop everywhere with you, it's a powerful gaming rig that's well worth the money. We understand that the $1,650 price tag isn't cheap in the traditional sense, but this all-AMD laptop costs significantly less than comparable laptops in power. If you look on Best Buy or Nvidia's website for 3080 machines, they cost upwards of $2,200 to $3,000. Read our full Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review

What you should look for in a budget gaming laptop

When it comes to picking the right gaming laptop, it really depends on what you want to do with it. Do you plan on playing lightweight indie titles like Stardew Valley (no shade, I love this game) or something more visually demanding like Metro Exodus? Are you going to use the machine for work as well as play? It's possible to get reliable performance out of a gaming laptop that costs under a grand, but you'll need to take a hard look at the individual components. You don't need a powerful GPU for something like Fortnite. The guts, my friends. That's what matters.