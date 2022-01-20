Telstra launches yet another flash sale

Credit: Samsung

Telstra has no shortage of Telstra Day flash sales, but today's flash sale has some particularly alluring discounts on latest release Samsung smartphones and tablets.

Top of the list for many shoppers will be an offer for AU$100 off the price of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G - usually priced AU$999 for the 128GB model, Telstra is offering the Fan Edition for AU$899 when it's added to a Telstra Upfront Mobile plan. If you go ahead and purchase this offer, you'll also get a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 worth AU$219, redeemable after purchase.

Telstra is also offering AU$400 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and AU$150 off the retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone, when these phones are added to a Telstra Upfront Mobile plan.

On tablets the deals look similarly alluring. For today only, Telstra is offering AU$400 off the purchase price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G and AU$300 off the purchase price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, when these tablets are paired with Telstra Upfront Data plans.

Telstra's flash sale deals end midnight tonight, January 20 2022.