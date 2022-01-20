Telstra launches yet another flash sale

With a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Telstra has no shortage of Telstra Day flash sales, but today's flash sale has some particularly alluring discounts on latest release Samsung smartphones and tablets. 

Top of the list for many shoppers will be an offer for AU$100 off the price of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G - usually priced AU$999 for the 128GB model, Telstra is offering the Fan Edition for AU$899 when it's added to a Telstra Upfront Mobile plan. If you go ahead and purchase this offer, you'll also get a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 worth AU$219, redeemable after purchase.

Telstra is also offering AU$400 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and AU$150 off the retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone, when these phones are added to a Telstra Upfront Mobile plan. 

On tablets the deals look similarly alluring. For today only, Telstra is offering AU$400 off the purchase price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G and AU$300 off the purchase price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, when these tablets are paired with Telstra Upfront Data plans. 

Telstra's flash sale deals end midnight tonight, January 20 2022. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TelstraDealsSamsung Galaxy S21 FE 5GTelstraDay

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?