Best Aussie Internet plan deals in January 2022

How to save on your Internet this month

Credit: Dreamstime: Kawee Wateesatogkij

Although anytime of the year is a good time to consider a better value Internet plan, the New Year always seems to be a time when our cups are full of motivation to tackle these sometimes time-consuming administrative tasks. To help you out, we've summarised the best early deals of 2022 below:

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering customers the first month's plan fees for free on its $70 and $80 5G Home Internet plans. If you have a Vodafone mobile plan, you'll also qualify for an extra AU$5 per month off the recurring fee.

Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband is waving the first month's fees on five of its nbn plans. To redeem the offer you will need to use the promo code FASTMONTH at the checkout.

Exetel

Exetel has extended its discounted plan offer by six months, now offering up to AU$20 per month off its nbn plans for 12 months. After 12 months, fees return to their normal monthly tariffs. This promotion makes Exetel's fastest plan, the $135 Lightspeed nbn Plan, AU$240 cheaper for 12 months.

Superloop

Superloop has extended the promotional offer on its nbn plans, now available until March 31 2022. That offer gives customers AU$20 off the monthly cost of any of the company's nbn plans for six months.