Tile has just made your Lenovo X1 ThinkPad laptop almost impossible to lose

(PC World) on

Credit: Tile

Losing my laptop might seem like an unlikely situation - after all, it's hardly as small as my keys or my smartphone. But if I've learnt anything from leaving an umbrella at a restaurant while on my recent summer holidays, it's that big things can be easily misplaced or forgotten about too. 

For that reason, Tile's announcement that it has partnered with Lenovo to make Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 laptops findable via Tile technology, is welcome news to me. That means if I'm working on a Lenovo X1 Carbon 10th-gen, X1 Yoga 7th-gen or X1 Nano 2nd-gen laptop and I happen to lose it underneath a pillow at home, in my car,  or anywhere else for that matter, I should theoretically be able to find it.

Tile says setup does require a few steps, though. First you will need to download the Tile Windows app from the Microsoft Store and activate the software so that your X1 ThinkPad becomes a 'Tile'. It's then simply a matter of downloading the company's free app onto your smartphone to locate your misplaced laptop. Tile promise you can do this even if your laptop is shutdown or offline, and for up to 14 days, which does give one some reassurance that things will workout if the worst does happen.  

Credit: Tile

The smartphone app locates your laptop by ringing your PC within a Bluetooth range of up to 250 ft, which should be enough to help you if you've lost your laptop nearby. If you've had a shocker and left it further afield and out of Bluetooth range, you may still be able to locate it. Tile says you can opt to view your laptop's most recent location, or you can enlist the help of the company's global network to find your beloved silicon. 

This recent collaboration with Lenovo is part of a rapid expansion by Tile as it goes head-to-head with Apple after last year's Apple AirTag release. Tile now claims to have embedded their finding technology in more than 40 devices, including HP's Elite Dragonfly laptops, which were the first to receive the technology back in 2020.  

With laptops costing so much these days, it seems like a good idea to have extra safeguards in place to protect your assets. Here's hoping the technology works as seamless as promised.  



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TileApple AirTag

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?